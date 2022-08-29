Buoys have appeared along the northern side of Promontory Point for the first time in two years.
Point swimmer Kelly Friedl said their group was so happy to find them there about two weeks ago. A majority of swimmers at the Point use their own personal buoys as well, but the buoys still serve to mark an area into which boats and other watercrafts should not enter.
Irene Tostado, Deputy Communications Director of the Chicago Park District, said they were installed by their Harbor Management company, Westrec Marina Management, at the Park District’s request and “at the request of the boaters.” The buoys are about 50 to 75 yards offshore “to provide clear safe water marks and protect boaters from drifting too close to the rocky shoreline near the Point,” said Tostado.
Buoys have long been present along the southern bay , but the ones on the north side have not been installed during the first two years of the pandemic.
Tostado, in an email to the Herald, wrote that “swimming is not allowed at Promontory Point and there are ‘do not swim’ signs on site to warn patrons to stay out of the water in this area for their own safety. Swimmers may enter the water through Labor Day, Monday, September 5 at the nearest beaches from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weather/surf conditions permitting.” She also noted the nearest beaches at 57th and 63rd streets, along with Oakwood Beach near 41st Street.
This has long been a point of contention between swimmers and the city, whereby the Park District does not officially acknowledge the Point as a swimming area, though many people swim there.
Previously, people have been fined for swimming at the Point, some even detained in custody for entering Lake Michigan. In 1987, the Herald reported on protests that were held by residents in response to the arrests, which increased due to drowning incidents at the Point, “where the ban against swimming in restricted areas has not traditionally been enforced.”
Jorge Sanchez, a lawyer and Point swimmer, recalled representing one person in a case against the Park District, where they dropped the charges when he started to question the statute. Others just decided to pay the fine, he said.
As recently as 2006, there were lifeguards stationed at the Point, but they were ultimately pulled by the Park District. Swimmers were again warned that if they continued they would face fines or arrests.
“Residents have been deepwater swimming from the ends of the Point south and north since the park opened in 1937,” Debra Hammond, treasurer of the Promontory Point Conservancy wrote to the Herald.
When beaches closed down during the pandemic, a number of more casual swimmers moved over to the Point to swim, which was tacitly allowed, Sanchez recalled.
“They really sort of turned a blind eye to people using the Point,” Sanchez said. “ It got really crowded sometimes because it was, I think, just about the only place on the lakefront where you could go in and not be disturbed.”
The long-time tradition of deepwater swimming at the Point has spawned a large community of swimmers who watch out for each other at the Point, which has coalesced into several Facebook groups.
Recently though, a number of swimmers have reported jet skis and boats crossing the buoys with greater frequency, endangering swimmers. Jak Gavriel, another Point swimmer, said “I’ve noticed every season there are more of them, racing closer and closer to shore.”
Heather La Riviere swims at dawn every day, believing it to be safe from boats and jet skis, and said she’s seen too many close calls.
With the exception of serious accidents, swimmers typically call 311, the city’s non-emergency line, to report these incidents.
In July, the Herald reported on a walk that the Park District conducted with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Ald. Hairston (5th) and the Conservancy at the Point. According to Jack Spicer, founder and president of the Conservatory, Hairston said very clearly that the buoys were necessary for safety.
He recalled that she said, “people are swimming, people are going to swim, whether you like it or not, we need to save lives. It’s dangerous that there are no buoys there.”
According to Tostado, the buoys on the north side are expected to remain through October.
