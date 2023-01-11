State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), state Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) and Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) are blaming Mayor Lori Lightfoot for “chaos and division” resulting from her plan to house hundreds of migrants at the former Wadsworth Elementary School in Woodlawn.
They held a press conference outside the building, 6420 S. University Ave., on Sunday, Jan. 8, with Alds. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) and Andre Vasquez (40th) of Pilsen and Ravenswood, respectively.
“Lori Lightfoot’s latest maneuver proves that she’s incapable of bringing this city together,” said Buckner, who is running for mayor, in a statement. “Her latest decision, executed without a thoughtful and collaborative plan, caused chaos and pitted communities against each other, while she sat back silent and unaffected.”
Peters, in a statement, said, “Historically our city leaders have made decisions that intentionally pit Black and Latinx residents against each other, and the way Mayor Lightfoot has approached this process has contributed to that.
“Rather than making each community feel respected and valued and lifting them up together, Lori Lightfoot’s ‘my way or the highway’ approach has been one of divide and conquer instead of unite and prosper. We must be bold and fight segregation and not play games with people's lives.”
Said Taylor, “Mayor Lightfoot’s approach has been the same from day one, despite being called out for it. She thinks she knows best and that everyone else is wrong, against her, or both. If she had valued community input, together we could have found a solution that worked for everyone.”
Sigcho-Lopez, for his part, criticized U.S. Rep. Chuy García (D-4th) another mayoral candidate, for being "silent" on the issue.
“Mayor Lightfoot and Chuy García have offered no leadership and they haven’t prioritized working with the federal government to help the asylum seekers make their home in Chicago.” he said in a statement.
The elected official’s press conference comes on the heels of a Jan. 5 protest held by 20th Ward aldermanic candidate Jennifer Maddox, in which several speakers asked Lightfoot to withdraw her decision to house migrants in Woodlawn.
A meeting with Ald. Taylor and city officials is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave.
