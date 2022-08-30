State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-26th) has opened his mayoral campaign headquarters at 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., in Grand Boulevard Plaza along the Dan Ryan Expressway.
On Aug. 30, a few dozen volunteers also began collecting petitions to get him on the February ballot; the campaign wants to finish getting signatures by Nov. 17, a week before the election board's deadline. During Tuesday's office unveiling, Buckner said the campaign goal is 36,500 signatures, three-times that which is needed to get on the ballot.
Buckner's campaign has two full-time staffers and is doing listening sessions across Chicago; one is planned in Hyde Park in September.
