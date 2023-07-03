Days before this weekend’s downtown NASCAR Street Race, a South Side block party hosted by famed driver Bubba Wallace came to the front steps of the Dusable Black History Museum and Education Center.
The June 28 event was intended to boost South Side residents’ interest in the race and engage with new fans.
“Opportunities like Bubba’s Block Party continue to preach the gospel about NASCAR and get the word out there and get people to feel good about coming out to a race and enjoying it,” said Wallace before the party. “I think this is an incredible demographic to be a part of and tap into.”
Braving Chicago’s hazardous air quality (due to Canadian wildfire smoke), community leaders, nonprofit organizations and Black owned-businesses also joined the party, setting up on the museum grounds at 740 E. 56th Pl.
Dusable president and CEO Perri Irmer, Esp. oversaw the festivities and encouraged attendees to come back to visit the museum.
“It’s amazing and such a refreshing thing to happen — for a major sport, the most popular motorsport in the country, to acknowledge the importance of the South Side of Chicago,” Irmer told the Herald. “I think there’s nothing more important than the fact Bubba was insistent on having this event here, at the Dusable Black History Museum. (That) just says it all.”
Emphasizing the importance of these events for young people, Irmer said, ““It’s amazing to have our kids come out and see all of this.”
“Besides the drivers themselves, the kids will get to see the pit crew; They’ll get to see all the people who are involved in the business of NASCAR,” she continued. “For the older kids who are like ‘maybe I want to be a marketing person’ or ‘maybe I want to be an auto designer,’ it’s phenomenal.”
Diversity within the NASCAR community has been a focus of the league, especially since the racial reckoning in 2020 and widespread resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. That summer, Wallace became a leader in the organization and the face of NASCAR’s involvement with the Black Lives Matter Movement, racing a car with the words “Black Lives Matter” painted on his car.
But Wallace’s work has not been easy. That June, after speaking out on the prohibition of Confederate flags at races — which were banned within days — a member of Wallace’s team reports finding a noose inside his garage at the Talladega Superspeedway. (Following a media whirlwind, an FBI investigation concluded that no hate crime occurred, as the alleged noose was designated instead as a pull-down rope with a loop as a hangman’s knot.)
That fall, amid increased diversity efforts, Michael Jordan announced the creation of NASCAR team 23XI Racing, which featured Wallace as its first driver in his signature No. 23 car. As part of this team, Bubba’s Block Party was created in September to foster connection in underrepresented communities before major races. Chicago’s South Side party is the third iteration, preceded by events in Birmingham, Alabama and Richmond, Virginia.
This modern history of NASCAR was showcased in a trailer on site at Wednesday’s party. In it, Wallace, Jordan and lesser-known names behind NASCAR’s diversifying community were highlighted. One such figure is Brehanna Daniels, the first Black woman in a NASCAR Cup Series pit crew. It also highlighted NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Pit Crew development program, which trains staffers of color, including Dalanda Ouendeno, a native of France and the first foreign-born alum of the program. Wallace has previously raced as part of Drive for Diversity.
“It’s not just Black and brown, it’s all races,” Wallace said, looking out at Wednesday’s party. “It’s to the people who are on the fence about NASCAR. This gives them a chance to come out and just enjoy their time to get some experience of what NASCAR is about — hanging around me and seeing my pit crew perform.”
Wallace’s pit crew was stationed in the center of the event, providing demonstrations to crowds of onlookers, mostly children and their parents. Other programming and activities available included basketball, face painting, free haircuts and NASCAR-themed photo booths. The most popular activity for all ages was the race simulator: An immersive Logitech experience including a steering column, pedals and curved monitor.
The event was highlighted by Wallace speaking to the crowd, followed by a performance from rapper and Chicago native Lupe Fiasco.
When it rains, it pours
Wednesday’s party gave way to a mixed weekend of confusion, excitement and disaster at the Grant Park race.
Due to torrential rain and thunderstorms all weekend, the race’s two series, the Loop 121 Xfinity Series and Grant Park 220 Cup Series, were cut short. The weather also forced the cancellation of all non-racing festivities, including post-race concerts by The Chainsmokers on Saturday, as well as Miranda Lambert and Charley Crockett on Sunday.
(Race weekend also proved fatal. On June 30, Duane Tabinski, a contract electrician working for NASCAR, was electrocuted to death while setting up audio equipment on-site for the event.)
Saturday’s Loop 121 series began in the midst o a slight drizzle just after 5 p.m., with Cole Custer taking an early lead. But by 7 p.m., the rain picked up and the race was stopped and the remainder was postponed to Sunday morning.
But come Sunday morning, the Chicagoland area was hit with a torrential downpour that caused flash flooding throughout the city. The remainder of the Loop 121 was ultimately canceled and Custer was declared as winner. The final Grant Park 220 race was delayed by more than 2 hours (from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.). Nonetheless, when the rain cleared and drivers took to the pavement, three-time Supercars Champion Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Chicago Street Race.
