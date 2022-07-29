Hundreds of urban cowboys—with horses in tow—and enthusiasts will return to Washington Park this Saturday, July 30, for Broken Arrow Riding Club’s annual High Noon Ride and Picnic.
The all day event, now in its 33rd year, will kick off at 7 a.m. near the National Guard Armory, 5200 S. Payne Dr. Midday, more than 50 riders will begin their trot through Hyde Park, east down the Midway towards Promontory Point.
The event is organized by Murdock – “The Man with No First Name” – longtime cowboy and founder of Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club, and it is free and open to the public. (There is a $25 registration fee for horses).
Broken Arrow is a nonprofit established in 1989, with the intention to “provide riders of all ethnic backgrounds, ages, and physical abilities a place and opportunity to experience horsemanship and the rewards of building relationships with horses” and to provide youth a “new outlet for recreation.” In the last 30-years, more than 600 buckaroos have come through the club.
“It’s for the inner-city children,” Murdock said. Many people are not able to take their kids out to the suburbs or to do weekend excursions, he noted, and the club enables families to access a more affordable option. And exposure to other South Side riders often inspires kids to do the same. “Because at 7 or 8-years-old, I was saying ‘I want to be a cowboy,’” recalled Murdock.
“There’s one young man who just started working with me, he’s been doing English riding for the last year and a half or so. And in three months, his whole demeanor and personality (has changed).”
When Murdock was young, he first saw horses on television. Then, at 8-years-old, he witnessed horses “gallivanting” through Washington Park, and he was hooked; he began “sneaking away from the house” just to see them. (Washington Park, founded in 1884 and once home to a popular horse racetrack and stables, closed its last stables after a fire in 1977.)
After starting the club in 1989, he attended a similar ride hosted by Deborah Tidwell and Shirley Peoples, members of the International Horsemen’s League, in Chicago. The following year, he hosted his own at a larger scale.
“The difference is... that we get a chance to ride in the city, down the Midway and across to the lakefront,” Murdock said. “They just galvanize when they see us on horseback, because even though they live in a city, they still don’t see this type of situation.” Murdock pointed out that riding a horse in the City of Chicago is legal, barring the expressway.
True to the “high noon” moniker, the ride is set to begin at noon, though Murdock said they normally “don’t get out ‘til around one o’clock.” The route starts at 52nd St. and Payne Ave., and takes them by Midway Plaisance, Stony Island, the Museum of Science and Industry and Promontory Point—ending up near 43rd St. along the lakefront.
Murdock said that at the Highnoon Ride in 2009, he counted more than 225 horses on the trail. This year he only expects around 50 people will make the ride, in part because “people have gotten older.”
“The only reason why I continue is because so many people keep calling, I hear you’re doing this…we want to bring the kids out,” Murdock said. “We’ve been having people that have come ever since the event started…since they were kids, and they still come,” and he says they often have people celebrate birthdays and anniversaries at the picnic.
Other annual events hosted by Broken Arrow include their annual Speed and Action Rodeo Horse Show at the South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 S. South Shore Dr., and their Juneteenth ride in Bronzeville.
This year, back by “popular demand,” Murdock said they’ll have the same Michael Jackson impersonator, as well as a raffle with prizes. The flier encourages people to “bring the kids and picnic baskets.”
“Just come out and enjoy the day, have fun with your friends and family,” said Murdock.
