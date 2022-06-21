Truth Be Told is ready for its closeup. The British-style gastropub made its debut with limited hours and an all-day menu in mid-May in The Study at University of Chicago, the upscale hotel that opened at 1227 E. 60th St. in September. By the end of June, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on weekends.
“We wanted to create a place that is warm and convivial with a menu that is familiar and would appeal to the broader community,” said Paul McGowan, president and founder of Hospitality 3, a hotel and real estate development company that runs the Study Hotels. “Traditional British cuisine offers us that flexibility while still allowing for an elevated dining experience.”
McGowan said that the restaurant concept had been in the works since the hotel was announced in 2018, and that the name reflected the quirkiness of British pub monikers. “We considered a wide range of historical, locational, botanical and literary terms including colors, birds, animals and food and cuisine,” he said. “The process was both fun and challenging, and when our marketing consultant came up with Truth Be Told, it resonated with me, especially since it also suggests how 'knowledge is the pursuit of truth.'"
According to McGowan, consulting a British chef (who prefers not to be named) with “vast experience in gastropub cuisine,” was instrumental in developing the menus, recipes and techniques. “We wanted to avoid interpretive mistakes with the cuisine and remain as traditional as possible,” he said, adding that the executive chef, hired locally, is William Hewitt.
Typical dishes include fish and chips with fresh cod and triple-fried chips, lamb shepherd’s pie, creamy mac and cheese with braised ham hock, bangers and mash with traditional Cumberland sausage, Welsh rarebit, traditional English-style breakfast and bubble and squeak, poached eggs with hollandaise and steak sauce. There will also be some seasonal variations and specials, such as a changing Sunday roast at brunch. Among the desserts: Mrs. Beeton's Snow Eggs (similar to floating island) and Banoffee Ice-Cream Sundaes (toffee and bananas). Prices range from $14-$24 for brunch and lunch, up to around $30 for dinner entrees.
Located off the hotel's lobby, with a separate entrance from outside, Truth Be Told seats just shy of 100 guests at booths and tables, as well as in the quieter lounge furnished with velvet drapes and jewel-toned furniture. A two-sided fireplace warms the main dining room featuring reclaimed wood beams and distressed millwork. “We wanted an environment that's high energy, encourages interaction—and hugs you a bit on cold Chicago winter nights,” McGowan said. “We could have had a larger footprint but wanted to keep it tighter, more intimate.”
Everything from the music to the drinks has been curated to go with the British pub theme. McGowan said they worked with Gray V, a music content provider in New York City, for a playlist of songs by such artists as The Cranberries, Rolling Stones, Crowded House, The Corrs, Rod Stewart and many others.
“The focus of the beverage menu,” he said, “is a selection of classic British and American cocktails offered on draft, à la minute, or batched and bottled.” The beer menu showcases a variety of English lagers, ales, ciders and beer cocktails alongside local specials. International spirits with an emphasis on the UK, especially Scotch, gin and English rums, are balanced by selections of American bourbons and whiskeys. Other spirits include a handful of tequilas and currently trendy amaros. A variety of English teas also are available, and the plan is to offer afternoon tea service in the near future.
McGowan said that the response to Truth Be Told has been very positive so far. “We've been getting a good lunch and early dinner crowd, and convocation weekend was very busy,” he said. “The fish and chips, fish sandwich, roast beef sandwich and mac and cheese have been very popular. The cross-section of diners is just what we hoped for: a mix of visitors to campus, students, administrators and so on.”
He pointed out, though, that the restaurant is still in transitional ramp-up mode. “We're training the staff and dealing with staffing issues that are a problem everywhere,” he said. “When we're in full swing, we'll be able to pay more attention to the numbers and getting the word out via social media and our public relations agency. We know that positioning the restaurant to accommodate the needs of the local community is imperative to its success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.