Brandon Johnson, a former public school teacher, teachers' union organizer and Cook County Commissioner, will be the next mayor of Chicago.
As of 9:37 p.m. on Tuesday night, the Associated Press called the race for Johnson.
A progressive candidate who campaigned on a platform of community investment and fighting for working families, Johnson bested former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas on April 4, after the two emerged from a crowded field of candidates in February.
With 99.6% of precincts reporting as of press time, Johnson captured 51.42% of the vote and Vallas captured 48.58%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. The candidates are separated by more than 15,000 votes.
With thousands of mail-in ballots remaining to be counted, final totals could take until April 18 to be announced. Johnson is expected to succeed Mayor Lori Lightfoot in May.
(1) comment
Let's hope Johnson can accomplish many of the things he's talked about He has little experience in leadership.
