“A better Chicago agenda is not possible without a better Black Chicago,” said Cook County Commissioner and mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson at a press conference on Monday at the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.
Naming educators and activists such as Fred Hampton, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Al Raby, and Dr. Grady Jordan, Johnson said, “We literally stand on the “shoulders of giants … (but) as we see right now, life has been incredibly difficult for Chicagoans, particularly for Black Chicagoans
“Our schools have been closed, public housing has been shut down. Our jobs have been stolen and taken away from us, access to critical services like health care, transportation lines, refuse to be made available to our community."
Improving the City of Chicago will mean ensuring “that our education system is top notch,” passing the Treatment Not Trauma ordinance and opening up publicly funded mental health centers, Johnson continued.
Speakers joining Johnson included (from left to right) Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon, state Rep. Lakesia Collins (D-9) and state Sen. Robert Peters (D-13). (Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) joined later in the morning).
A Black leadership roundtable followed the conference.
Participants included 4th Ward aldermanic candidate, Matthew “Khari” Humphries, 5th Ward aldermanic candidate Desmon Yancy, representatives from the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), The Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization (KOCO) and other community leaders.
