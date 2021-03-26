The University of Chicago reported that a cluster of about 25 students at the Booth School of Business have tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson told the Herald that "some cases in this cluster appear to be connected with a bar outing attended by some of the students in celebration of St. Patrick's Day over the weekend of March 13."
The U. of C. said that most of the students had already tested positive for COVID and were in isolation before contact tracers identified the remainder of them.
"Of particular concern is the possibility that these cases may involve one of the coronavirus variants that spread more easily and may cause more severe disease," the school wrote. "The viruses from these cases are undergoing tests to determine if they are among the variants."
Last October, more than 100 Booth students were instructed to quarantine after gathering for an off-campus networking event.
