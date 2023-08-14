As dusk settled upon Jackson Park’s Garden of the Phoenix, 6300 S. Cornell Ave., on Sunday night, towering trees became tremulous silhouettes as orange and white lanterns strung from the corners of the pavilion cast a warm light over the gathered attendees. The air soon filled with the sound of four taiko drummers beating a steady rhythm as a flutist blew a wistful melody on the shinobue, a bamboo flute. It was the first in a series of performances celebrating Bon, or Obon, the Japanese festival honoring ancestral spirits.
Bon season marks the time of year when the border between the living and the dead is at its most porous. The tradition represents a fusion of ancient Japanese and Buddhist beliefs in ancestral spirits and, over the course of more than half a millennium in Japan, has become an occasion for families to reconvene.
“Bon Fest has been celebrated for a long time,” said Yoshinojo Fujima, a Grandmaster in Fujima-style Japanese classical dance and an interdisciplinary artist in Chicago. “But the contemporary iteration became popular in Japan after World War II.”
Over the weeks leading up to Bon Fest, Fujima taught a series of Bon Odori dance workshops across the city, including at the Hyde Park Arts Center and the South Shore Cultural Center. One of the things she loves about the style of dance is that, because it’s simple and repetitive, anyone can quickly learn the steps and gestures and participate.
“The spirits of the ancestors join and dance with you,” she said. “It's all ages and generations coming together.”
Although Bon is celebrated across Japan during the month of August, each locality, or prefecture, has its own particular dress, food and version of Bon Odori dance to commemorate the occasion.
“In one of the dances, you're actually drawing the silhouette of a mountain,” Fujima said. That’s because the Shizuoka prefecture from which it originates “lays claim to Mount Fuji,” she said.
The music accompanying each dance is drawn straight from songs popularized on the radio in the 1950s. Although some of the tracks sound scratchy, as though they are being played from old records and not through modern speaker systems, they aren’t updated because of a strong nostalgia factor, she noted.
For Fujima, teaching Bon Odori dance and involving Chicagoans from diverse backgrounds, “is about not only presenting the culture, but (creating) a bridge so that we can understand each other better.”
To make sure she is performing the dances correctly, Fujima, who grew up in the Midwest in a Japanese American family, has made many trips back to Japan. She’ll make another trip back to the country in October. “It's such a meaningful thing to be able to interact in real life,” Fujima said. “It validates the human connection.”
This year’s Bon Fest is the fourth year it has been organized by the Japanese Arts Foundation and the Japanese Cultural Center.
After the taiko performance on Saturday night, four Bon Odori dancers gathered on the stage of the pavilion. They took up places in a circle around a single large drum that was mounted on a tall wooden platform like a wine barrel. Several student dancers dressed in kimonos, with pink paper fans tucked into their sashes and long hair pins propping up buns, then surrounded the pavilion on the gravel path below. Other attendees dressed in casual attire eventually stood and joined the dancers. As the music blared over the loudspeaker, they proceeded forward in a line, their hand gestures and steps kept in time by the drummer.
All in all, more than two dozen newcomers participated, both young and old. One of those on the spryer end of the spectrum was Michael Rotuno, who novice dancers looked to for guidance. Clad in a T-shirt, shorts and sandals, Rotuno’s lithe form is the product of only one 90-minute Bon Odori class he took before attending Bon Fest for the first time this year.
“I’m just comfortable,” Rotuno said demurely of his dancing. His fiancé, who is Japanese, was the inspiration for taking the workshop.
“It’s important to take part in her culture,” he said. “There’s not a ton compared to other places where we can do that.”
Though he lives on the North Side, Rotuno said they’d be back on Wednesday night for the Toro Nagashi lantern ceremony, which will be the first such event held at the Garden of the Phoenix. That ceremony, in which attendees will decorate paper lanterns and float them across the water, is meant to symbolize the passage of ancestral spirits to the other world.
To reserve a lantern, visit japaneseartsfoundation.org/upcoming-festivals/toro-nagashi-2023.
