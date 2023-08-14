Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 64F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.