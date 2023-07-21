Come summertime on the mid-South Side cyclists take their bicycles out of storage to pedal through and test out the neighborhoods’ tree-lined, potholed streets. With nary a walk-in bicycle shop in the area — Tamago, 1451 E. 57th St., is by appointment only — riders must be wary of debris lest they blow a flat and end up stranded on a street corner.
While Blackstone Bicycles Works, located in Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., has not reopened as a full-service, walk-in bike shop, the organization’s summer youth program is up and running anew, training cohorts of kids and teens from the area in bicycle maintenance and repair.
Founded in 1994, the full-service bike shop closed in 2021 during a unionization campaign by Experimental Station workers. (The Herald is a tenant of the Experimental Station.)
For Aren Chynoweth and Cody Ciminillo, the two new program managers at Blackstone Bicycle Works leading the summer program, the focus is all about education.
“We want to oversee and give (people) the tools that they need to really blossom,” Chynoweth said.
The summer program will run for four weeks, each week with a different cohort of 10 to 15 kids and a range of ages, starting with 10- to 12-year-olds and ending with high school age youths.
Changing tubes, attaching brakes and lubing chains are all part of the youth program’s curriculum.
Throughout the week, the campers learn mechanical skills, while guest instructors teach other enrichment activists, including cooking, a physics lesson and college and career counseling. As a graduation celebration, the campers go for a group bike ride to a park, where they picnic en plein air, weather permitting. After finishing the program, youth get to take a bicycle home with them.
With the younger kids, Chynoweth and Ciminillo, and their team of interns, will teach about the parts of the bicycle, how they work, and what they need to be fixed.
“We had these 10- to 12-year-olds shake one of the crank arms on a bike that had a loose one so they could feel what it feels like when it's loose, needs adjustment,” Chynoweth said. “Then we tightened it together.”
“The older they get, that opens it up to them doing that process by themselves exclusively,” he said. These camps for older youth, Chynoweth continued, will be styled more “like an AP class.”
“They get the experience of just taking something apart and putting it back together, which is really valuable when you're starting out as a mechanic,” he said.
But the lack of safe bicycle paths on the South Side, means instructors also have to teach kids about safety and rules of the road.
“A huge hurdle and learning curve for new cyclists like the kids is understanding how to navigate on the city’s streets,” Chynoweth said.
“Technically you are a pedestrian, but you're not protected as a pedestrian, so you have to obey the laws of traffic,” he continued. “It is unfortunate that a lot of these kids will be learning in a very, very dangerous city.”
Deeming the streets unsafe, many youth ride on the sidewalks instead, according to Chynoweth. But there they are at risk of getting fined.
“Because of lack of infrastructure, overpolicing, construction, the status of the roads, a majority of the tickets for riding on the sidewalk are unfortunately in the South Side,” he said.
A recent study confirmed that Chicago’s Black neighborhoods are eight times as likely to be ticketed for riding on the sidewalk than white neighborhoods, with South Chicago and South Shore among the top-five most ticketed neighborhoods in the city.
And Chicago was ranked among the worst cities in the world for bicycling, according to a recent report by PeopleForBikes, a bicycling advocacy organization.
The city scored seven out of a total of 100 points on its rating system. High speed limits, a lack of protected bike lanes and safe intersections earned the city its single-digit score. Comparable Midwestern cities like Milwaukee and Minneapolis placed much higher, as did denser cities like New York and San Francisco.
This evidence of a dangerous bike network comes as no shock to the Hyde Park area’s dedicated cyclists. Vehicles have hit more than 100 pedestrians and cyclists in the area in the past seven years, according to city data. At a neighborhood meeting in June, cyclists and pedestrians spoke about the hazards they face in common and devised solutions, advocating for major infrastructural changes like installing more protected and bidirectional bike lanes.
Chynoweth echoed their call for greater investments from the city. The reason he suspects fewer people bike on the south side compared to up north is not because of a lack of interest—rather it’s the dearth of infrastructure.
“(Cycling) is very ignored here and not supported because you don't have shops, you don't have the bike lanes, you don't have the safety, you don't have the events, you don't have the path going as far south,” Chynoweth said.
“It's extra beneficial for the community for us to be here so people can learn to fix their own (bikes) because there's not very many places they can take it,” Ciminillo said.
Chynoweth and Ciminillo have plans in the works to teach about bicycle maintenance and repairs at the Saturday farmer’s markets at Experimental Station, as well as Fix-a-Flat Friday classes, which could help fill the gap in conveniently available mechanics.
They also hope that by building community around their shop, the practice of two-wheeled locomotion will become much more widespread in the area.
“It's quicker than driving, it's more convenient than driving, it's 100 percent free and the city is set up so that you can get to a lot of places without having to go super far,” he said. “It would be a lot easier if you could just get there safely (by bike).”
