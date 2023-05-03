Before joining Kenwood Academy as a teacher of Black history, Jemeria Bedford-Carter audited Black history classes at the school to get a feel for the curriculum.
“The one thing I remember (students) stressed, do not use a textbook,” she recalled. Rather, she learned that students were more engaged with curriculum built around primary sources, films, books and articles.
More than 20 years later, Bedford-Carter said she follows that advice to this day. She also allows students a say in choosing class readings. The method is paying off: Kenwood students are demanding more Black history courses.
“Students have a thirst for learning, they want to learn their history,” she said. “For some of these kids, this is the first time that they’re actually learning their history.”
The popularity and instructional freedom of Black history classes at Kenwood comes amid years of attempts to censor teaching on race and racism nationwide.
This past winter, the College Board faced pushback from conservatives, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), for its new Advanced Placement course on African American studies. The state threatened to ban teaching the course in Florida’s public schools, falsely labeling it “critical race theory.” The course was ultimately revised by the College Board, resulting in the removal of the Black Lives Matter movement, reparations for slavery and queer theory. (The issue isn’t entirely settled, last week the College Board announced it would revisit the course revision after criticism from prominent Black scholars.)
Per a 1990 state law, Illinois schools are required to teach a unit on Black history. But in 2021, a survey by the state’s Black History Curriculum Task Force found that only 77% of districts reported compliance.
Locally, a Chicago Public Schools (CPS) spokesperson said that Black history is taught across subjects and grade levels throughout the year using the district’s approved Skyline curricula — a $135 million curriculum rolled out in 2021. CPS does not teach critical race theory, according to the spokesperson.
Per a 2015 ordinance, the city has also incorporated a “Reparations Won” curriculum into eighth and 10th grade history classes. This curriculum documents the history of torture committed under the direction of disgraced Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge, as well as the fight for reparations waged by survivors. This curriculum is supplemented by a partnership with the Woodlawn-based Chicago Torture Justice Center, which works with schools to bring police torture survivors and family members into schools to speak with students.
Bedford-Carter is in her first year teaching her fifth section of Black history, Honors African American History II, after students requested additional offerings.
Her senior students told the Herald that while they’re grateful for the opportunity to take the class before heading off to college, they wish they had been exposed to the material sooner.
“I’m going to be honest, I feel a little cheated, because I took AP U.S. History, and I understand it’s a college course and you have to speed through it, but I feel like we kind of sped through the African American history part of it,” said Kenwood senior Dion Greer. “Now that I’m actually in a class centered around that, I’m a little angry at myself for not learning about this sooner.”
Bedford-Carter’s syllabus for Honors African American History II includes topics such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, stereotypes in the media and the role of Black women in the Black power movement.
Greer added that one of the ways he’s planning to carry the information with him is by helping to create or join the Black student alliances at whichever college he attends.
Isa Gault, another Kenwood senior, agreed. “It makes me sad a little bit, because I had to wait until I was 17, almost 18, to learn the things about myself and my people that I know now, when I feel like if I knew this growing up, it would have changed a lot about how I just look at myself in the mirror, just as far as insecurities.”
Erik Young, a history teacher for 15 years at King College Preparatory High School, 4445 S. Drexel Blvd., likened his teaching style to hip-hop because it samples from different sources and is always growing.
“I think often, without getting too preachy, we just throw this term African American history or Black history out there, as if it’s not evolving,” Young said. “I say with pride that we read from a variety of sources.”
His African American history class, like Bedford-Carter’s, is an elective course, which provides him flexibility in building a curriculum and largely enrolls juniors and seniors.
Young’s courses incorporate contemporary issues that arose during the pandemic and 2020 protests, drawing connections to their historical origins: redlining, disinvestment in communities, education and housing discrimination.
His anchor text is the 1992 book “The African American Experience” by Joe Williams Trotter, but he also pulls from essays and articles by Malcolm X, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Linda Villarosa and Megan Thee Stallion.
Following King College Prep’s “argument-centered instruction” approach, he has also for years screened the 2018 documentary “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code,” which covers the 1995 Chicago heatwave that killed more than 730 people. Young then divides students into teams representing city officials, news media, business leaders and other entities to debate which parties are most to blame for the mass death.
Though right-wing censorship efforts on similar courses exploring race and racism have, in some cases around the country, forced teachers to scale back or water down teaching Black history, area teachers are running into the opposite issue.
“If anything, we have had the push that we want more courses, more of the actual sections offered,” Young said.
Noting that she finds the curriculum censorship sad for students, Bedford-Carter said that she is thankful that CPS and Kenwood principal Karen Calloway allow her independence.
“I just don’t see how you can teach African American history and not talk about oppression, not talk about systemic racism,” she said, “I don’t even know how I could teach without talking about some of the topics that you wouldn’t be allowed to teach … I would feel like I’m cheating the kids and I’m cheating myself.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.