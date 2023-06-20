Belly Up On the Beach, a dual jerk pit and beach bar serving Jamaican-style eats, has opened for the summer on the shores of 57th Street Beach.
Taking over the concession stand from ZBerry Frozen Yogurt & Treats, Belly Up held a grand opening last Saturday, June 10.
The new eatery is open every day, morning through late-night, depending on the weather. “It’s flexible because the weather in Chicago is just everywhere,” said Belly Up manager Christopher Anthony.
South Siders may already know the man behind the food: Mark “Belly” Johnson has served Jamaican food on the South Side for more than 20 years. Since moving to Chicago from Jamaica in the 1970s, Johnson has served his jerk lamb chops, curry chicken, rice, red snapper and plantains near 63rd Street Beach in the summer and catered in the winter months.
“He couldn’t find any food that fit his liking, so he started to make his own,” said Natasha Thurman, a Woodlawn resident and Belly Up’s other manager. A roller skater and entertainer, she met Johnson while he was serving food at 63rd Street Beach. “People started to taste his food, and they started to fall in love with it,” Thurman continued. “He has, I would say, a fan base.”
Anthony, a Hyde Parker who grew up in the Bahamas where his family ran a restaurant and fishing company, said he also enjoyed Johnson’s food as a customer before they became business partners. “The flavor is something that you can’t forget, because it’s different,” he said.
He said that they wanted to make the new location, which is leased from the Chicago Park District, like “how it is on the island.” To bring some of that Caribbean atmosphere to Hyde Park, Belly Up’s beach bar is complete with fresh fruits and bamboo siding.
“We wanted to bring cultural music, cultural food, healthy drinks, smoothies for everybody who’s in the park,” Anthony said. “We think that’s something that was missing from here.”
The beach bar, serving ice cream, smoothies and fresh juices, is open from about 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The food stand, serving Jamaican dishes like jerk chicken and curries as well as vegan options, is open from around 11 a.m. or 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The menu features curry goat and oxtail, among other dishes, with many ranging from $20 to $30. Other beach fare, such as jerk hot dogs, jerk polish dogs and fries, will run $10 to $15.
Regarding the affordability of options at the stand, Anthony said “it includes all taxes and charges,” and noted that the cost of oxtail and other quality meats is high. “We stand by our product,” he said.
According to Anthony, some of Belly Up’s most popular menu items so far include the stand’s piña coladas, which are served in a cored pineapple. On the food menu, he said that his personal favorite is the curry chicken, adding, “We go to fresh meat markets, we get fresh cuts, we don’t believe in taking shortcuts. Our product we cook daily.”
On Saturdays, managers plan to hold a recurring event called “Cultural Connection” with music and other performances on a small stage they are building on the patio.
Belly Up will offer deliveries through DoorDash and Uber Eats, with pickup locations across DuSable Lake Shore Drive, where Anthony said Belly Up employees will meet drivers on electric scooters.
Belly Up has already hired about 15 young, mostly part-time employees for the summer season, which typically lasts from June through September.
Thurman said that she also anticipates a lot of foot traffic from tourists to the area, as the stand is right across the street from the Museum of Science and Industry and the under-construction Obama Presidential Center, which is set to open in 2025.
Belly Up’s goal is to eventually transition from 57th Street Beach to a restaurant location as well. However, they have no plans to leave the beach location anytime soon. “We’re here to stay,” Anthony said.
