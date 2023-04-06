Baseball season has arrived in Chicago, and the Kenwood Academy Broncos are ushering in springtime with a young but talented team.
The Broncos lost the season opener to Evergreen Park High School on March 20, with a score of 8-5. The team rallied and beat De La Salle Institute the following day, with a score of 9-6, and won the next six games. With a seven to one record, the Broncos most recent victory came against Whitney Young High School on Tuesday, April 4, with a blowout score of 9-1.
“What led us to our good start is our discipline and toughness,” said head coach Romey Bracey. “And our ability to make adjustments.”
Like last season, this year’s team — and its key players — are predominantly underclassmen. Three players Bracey singled out are sophomores Jimmy "Danger" Downs, Damaurion Butler and Jonathan Patterson.
Downs has the Broncos’ highest batting average at 0.467, as well as a one-base percentage of 0.591 and 10 runs batted in. Butler leads the team in just about everything else; he has eight hits, seven runs, eight stolen bases and two doubles. Patterson, a pitcher, recorded a 1.40 ERA in Kenwood’s April 3 game against Walter Payton Prep, which resulted in a 7 - 1 win.
As for upperclassmen, junior Savion "Big Power" Flowers leads Kenwood in triples with two and junior pitcher Kevari "Lighting'' Thunderbird’s quick left arm has registered a 2.17 ERA.
“I just try to accentuate their strength,” Bracey said. “I try to focus on the things that they’re good at and that leads to them being very confident. And when you’re confident, you’re able to play well.”
“I don’t allow them to let them believe their age can determine their expectations,” he added. “We expect a lot out of them and they answer the call.”
Defending conference champs, Kenwood players are gearing up for some tough competition this season. In the coming weeks, the Broncos will face Mount Carmel High School, Chicago Hope Academy and Nazareth Academy. But the team’s biggest challenge, Bracey said, will be beating Lane Tech, which knocked the Broncos out of the city semifinal championship last year.
“In order to be the best, you have to beat the best,” said Bracey. “And right now, Lane Tech is the best. They’re a very strong and quality team, from talent and discipline to pitching. They have been bulletin board material since the moment we lost to them last year in the city (semifinals).”
Bracey said this year’s squad is unfazed and once again set sights on taking home a city championship. Beyond bragging rights, he added, a championship would show the city the attention Kenwood’s Principal Karen Calloway has paid to the school’s athletic programs.
“I think that Kenwood as a school is turning into the new standard for Chicago Public Schools,” he said. “We just want to be able to meet Principal Calloway halfway with all the effort that she’s giving. And for us to win the city (championship), that would be phenomenal. That is the number one goal for us.”
The Broncos will face Chicago Hope Academy on Friday, April 7 at 515 S. Washtenaw Ave. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.