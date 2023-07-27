Bantu Fest is back in Hyde park this weekend, bringing food, music and art from more than 30 countries to the Midway Plaisance.
Taking place near 60th Street and Ellis Avenue on July 29 and 30, festival vendors and performers will represent a variety of African, Caribbean and Latin American countries.
More than 20 artists are scheduled to perform from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, culminating with R&B singer Amerie on Sunday night.
Day passes start at $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets can be purchased at the door or bantufest.com.
