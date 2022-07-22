Bantu Fest is returning this weekend on the Midway Plaisance, with food, music and culture from more than 30 countries.
Fourteen artists are scheduled to perform from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, culminating with R&B and soul singer Chrisette Michele.
Tickets are $10 in advance at bantufest.com, $20 at the gate, near 60th Street and Ellis Avenue, and $10 for children.
