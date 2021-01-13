Residents of the 4th and 5th wards discussed safety and security measures that should be taken in response to this weekend's shooting spree that began at several apartment buildings in Kenwood.
The Tuesday night ward meeting, which was organized by Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) had nearly 200 participants from across the Hyde Park-Kenwood area. Hairston said she convened the meeting in order to provide community members with updated information, and to help “figure out how we move forward together.”
Jarrod Smith, the commander of CPD’s Area One Detectives Division, began by giving an overview of the shooting, committed by Jason Nightengale this past Saturday. As the Herald reported, Nightengale entered the Regents Park apartments complex parking garage, 5035 S. East End Ave., and shot University of Chicago Yiran Fan, who was sitting in his vehicle.
At around 2:15 p.m., he went to The Barclay condominiums, 4940 S. East End Ave., entered and reportedly asked the doorwoman, Aisha Nevels, to use the building's phone before shooting and killing her. Shirley Hinton, a 77-year-old resident of The Barclay retrieving her mail, was also shot and injured.
Nightengale then entered the building at 5000 S. East End Ave., where he robbed a couple he knew and stole their car. He drove to Washington Heights, where he shot and killed 20-year-old Anthony Faulkner and wounded two other people. After shooting a police car, he traveled north to Evanston, where he was killed in a shoot-out by police.
“I wish I could say we knew what set him off and had him do all these things,” said Smith. “We don’t know. We’re still working on some social media posts that he made made, we’re still working on extracting those and asking your guys’ patience, because it’s an ongoing investigation.”
Peter Cassel, director of community relations at Mac Properties, the landlord of Regents Park, said that Nightengale entered the garage “lawfully.” “This would have been possible like any publicly available parking garage around the city, there is no indication that the criminal...in any way circumvented the design security access in the garage,” Cassel said. He later added that video footage showed Nightengale leaving the building on foot, leaving his car behind.
In a letter to residents on Sunday, the property manager at 5000 S. East End Ave., the building in which Nightengale committed the armed robbery, said that he had previously lived there. According to video footage, the property manager said, he entered through the building’s loading dock.
Some residents expressed dissatisfaction at what they took to be an insufficient response to the shooting Saturday.
“You can’t figure out what goes down until it gets discovered? That’s unacceptable,” said John Holton, referring to the 1:50 shooting of Fan in the Regents parking garage, which was not discovered until about 5 p.m.
“The speed at which this stuff was happening on Saturday means that technology was not being used or utilized well enough to help apprehend the officer,” Holton continued. “I’m going to assume that Regents might have a Polaroid or some sort of camera over there, but none of it is linked in any manner to help execute overall security. I think we should strive to use enhanced technology so that we can put our arms around what’s going on.”
Others said the shooting resurfaced longstanding questions about whether there should be more stringent supervision of people entering Regents. “People do walk in right behind you, they’re rarely stopped, rarely asked if they’re visiting anyone, rarely asked if they’re visiting anyone,” said one resident. “At times it feels like it’s just an open door.”
Cassel said that Mac would review the building’s security procedures. “I can say affirmatively that we do have cameras in the garage and in many places throughout the building,” he said. “We regularly do security reviews of our building to make sure that we have state-of-the-industry infrastructure and staffing in place. That happens every few years. As a result of this incident, over the weekend, we have engaged a security consultant to help us do that sooner than we might have expected.”
A representative from the University of Chicago also noted that those interested in receiving messages from the school’s security alert system about potentially harmful incidents can visit safety-security.uchicago.edu/stay_informed.
