When it comes to being one of the top student-athletes in the city, Desmond Dunn, who plays point guard for the Kenwood Broncos, is ranked among the best in the Chicago Public League academically.
And despite the pandemic creating a chaotic past year, he has continued to set standards for himself both on and off the floor.
Dunn spent this past off-season enhancing his workout routines in spite of the coronavirus outbreak. He lifted weights at his home in isolation, ran in place in his basement, and got up hundreds of shots in his backyard.
"Junior year started off rough but we ended stronger than everyone expected us to," said Dunn, about helping his basketball team overachieve last season. "Having a losing record, we made it to the elite 8 for the city playoffs and made it to the regional championship for (the) state (playoffs)."
"In 8th grade, I attended Kenwood Academy for their Academic Center program," said Dunn, about overcoming challenges in the past as a
young player. "Coming from a losing season at Vanderpoel, I decided to transfer to Kenwood my last year of elementary school, which was a great decision."
Dunn said as the starting point guard for the Broncos during his eighth-grade season, his team was crowned the best team in the city after winning the 2 biggest tournaments in Chicago: the St. Sabina tournament and the St. Columbanus tournament.
Dunn believes if he commits to that same routine and effort during this season, he will not only improve on his strengths as a great on-ball defender, but as an offensive weapon.
So far, it's been paying off: the Broncos are 7-2 to start the season, and undefeated at home.
