In the last seven years, more than 100 pedestrians and cyclists have been hit by vehicles from Kenwood to Woodlawn, according to city data. As traffic — and the potential for collisions — increases on the mid-South Side, so too are calls for more safely designed streets.
At a Wednesday evening listening session at the Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave., local cyclists and other community members talked of the neighborhood’s problem streets and possible solutions. The June 14 event was hosted by Chicago Bike Grid, Now!, an organization advocating for a citywide bike grid that would allocate 10% of streets to be redesigned to prioritize pedestrians and cyclists.
Some of the most hazardous roads and intersections that community members pointed to include Lake Park and Stony Island avenues, 55th Street and the Midway Plaisance — all roads in which motorists drive at higher speeds and frequently collide with cyclists and pedestrians.
On 55th Street, “the width of the street in that location could allow for (extreme) speed, which influences how fast people feel they can get away with,” said Finn Boulding, who lives near the intersection of 55th and Dorchester Avenue. “People are treating them more like freeways than the scale of streets that they are.”
From January to February of this year, two pedestrians were hit crossing 55th between Woodlawn and University avenues, according to University of Chicago police.
On the Midway Plaisance, a thoroughfare between busy Stony Island and Cottage Grove avenues that cuts through the U. of C. campus and under the Metra, attendees noted similar problems with high speeds and frequent collisions. In February of this year, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street; last week, a road rage incident in which one driver began shooting at the other resulted in a vehicle crashing into a utility pole.
Several attendees urged the university to invest in area public transportation improvements, such as expanded bus lines, to cut down on traffic congestion in the area. Others criticized the administration’s recent approaches to pedestrian safety on campus: monthly subsidized Lyft rides for students and the bright orange flags and “stop and look before crossing” signs installed around the Midway in March.
“We know that shaming pedestrians and bikers is not the answer,” said a U. of C. staffer at the meeting.
Another pressing issue for community members is the growing frequency of cars on the lakefront trail and at Promontory Point; vehicle-free zones. In a viral incident last summer, dozens of cars traveling southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive exited the highway and drove on the lakefront trail to avoid congestion. This summer, community members on social media have reported numerous sightings of vehicles parked around Promontory Point.
Part of the problem, several attendees speculated, are lack of signage, the infrequently used retractable bollards at the 55th Street entrance to the Point and gates along DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Both of these barriers for vehicle entry are maintained by the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT).
CDOT did not respond to the Herald’s request for comment.
Attendees also raised concerns about the congestion and reckless driving at intersections near highways and public transit lines, such as 47th Street and Lake Park Avenue in Kenwood, the Garfield Red Line station in Washington Park and 71st Street and Yates Avenue in South Shore.
Some initial solutions neighbors suggested include better upkeep of crossing signs, crosswalks and painted lines on roads, as well as more speed bumps and traffic signage around the neighborhood.
Others advocated for larger infrastructural overhauls, such as installing bidirectional bike lanes on wide residential streets like Blackstone Avenue, a traffic circle at 55th Street and South Shore Drive and more protected bike lanes.
