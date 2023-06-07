Harrison Baker, the new principal of Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., had the bug for school leadership and working with children early on, but took a longer road to education. He will step into the role in July.
He will succeed Principal Greg Mason, who announced his retirement in November after 15 years at Murray and 30 years in education.
Baker was raised in Prince George’s County, Maryland, which is just outside of Washington, D.C. He attended a magnet middle school that he described as similar to Murray, but instead of languages, his middle school specialized in the performing arts. “I was really enthusiastic about media production and about the things that I was doing outside of school, and so it encouraged me to do what I needed to do inside the school building,” Baker said.
He noted that in high school, he was also accepted into an Academy of Information Technology program, again benefitted from being in a smaller cohort of people within a larger school, and this enjoyment of school growing up influenced his leadership. “One of the things that I talk about now is creating bright lines for students,” he said. “And what that means is that when you cross the threshold of the school, the hallways should be bright, people should be smiling, everyone should be enthusiastic to see you. That was my experience.”
Baker matriculated at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania in 2005, where he majored in finance and played football. A sports injury his junior year ended his career as a collegiate athlete, so he took up tutoring. “That’s where I fell in love with teaching,” he said.
“My entire life I’ve been the big cousin or the big brother, the one that everyone leaves the kids with,” he continued. “I enjoyed working with children, but it wasn't until working instructionally with some of those students, particularly helping one student learn how to read, that I had that internal click.”
However, he had already completed most of his finance major, so he kept on, graduating in 2009. He then worked for three years in investment banking at J.P. Morgan in Philadelphia, but would often spend his lunches helping with math and reading to students at an elementary school down the street.
When his father had two strokes in 2012, this marked a turning point for Baker. Following the first stroke, Baker said his father told him, “that there were a lot of things that he still wants to be able to do with his life that he knows that he can’t do anyone.” His father also told him, Baker recalled, “If there’s anything that you want to try, anything you want to do, anything that interests you, go do it.”
“In my head, that was the day that I quit my job in investment banking and started pursuing teaching,” Baker said.
That year, Baker enrolled in the Philadelphia Teaching Fellows program and took a job as a math teacher in one of Philadelphia’s charter schools. He obtained a master’s in education from Chestnut Hill College in 2014.
“I had the craziest thought on my very first day of teaching,” Baker said. “I look around and I say, ‘I think I want to be a principal.’”
Having spent years in finance and feeling less experienced than other teachers, Baker said that his path to leadership came from “understanding how a school works.” For him, this meant accepting a variety of different positions, including as a special education math teacher, teacher leader, part-time operations coordinator and as dean of students for summer school, the last of which helped him “practice de-escalating students and de-escalating parents.”
Baker moved to Chicago in 2016, when his wife took a job as a professor at the University of Chicago. He began as the seventh grade math teacher and department chair for Gary Comer Middle School in Grand Crossing, one of the Noble Network of Charter Schools.
He still had ambitions to become a principal and was applying for positions. He became a principal-in-residence at Chicago Collegiate Charter School in Roseland in 2017, and advanced to principal the following year.
However, one thing he said he didn’t understand was how to “build systems so that ideas could live and be implemented” in the school.
With the philosophy of “If you want the job done well, you’ve got to do it yourself, and keep working hard,” he said, “It took a toll on me and my health, so I stepped away from that position, knowing that I needed to learn specifically how to set up systems.”
He returned to school in 2020 as part of the University of Illinois at Chicago’s doctoral urban education and leadership program.
He has continued to teach throughout the program, and in 2020, through the Chicago Public School’s (CPS) Chicago Leadership Collaborative, which “creates a pipeline of highly qualified leaders to meet the district’s needs well into the future,” Baker accepted another principal-in-residence position at Dewey School of Excellence in Englewood. He is still in the program and is set to graduate in May 2024.
“I’ve finished all of my courses, and the last thing I have to do is write my capstone,” he said. “But that program and my coach really prepared me for the position that I’m sitting in now.”
In 2021, after looking for principalships near where he lives on the mid-South Side, Baker took on the role of assistant principal at George Westinghouse College Prep in East Garfield Park, a large selective enrollment high school.
At Westinghouse, Baker has helped to lead the math department, english department, counseling team and security team.
“I thought I was ready to go back to elementary school two years ago, but what I’ve learned here at Westinghouse has really set the tone for how I would lead an elementary school,” he said. “I understand now the rigor of the classes at a school like this, and so now I’m thinking, well how do I need to set up the classes at Murray in order for students to be prepared for this type of rigorous environment?”
Baker said he was “overjoyed” when he learned of the principal vacancy at Murray. “I didn’t think that I would be leaving Westinghouse so soon, this is just my second year, but I think that I landed in the absolute best place for me.”
He was chosen for the position in a lengthy selection process, which included interviews with the Murray Local School Council, a candidate forum and a school visit at Westinghouse. The forum in particular, he said, gave him the chance to gauge what Murray is dedicated to, and to see whether his ideas aligned with the school community.
Plans for Murray
“My goal for my entire first year is to hit the ground learning,” Baker said of Murray.
“I need to understand who we are as a school — what our strengths are, what talents and resources we have available to us, what commitments people hold, what’s not going well, what are our traditions, who are our partners,” he added. Baker said he plans to hold one-on-one meetings with every staff member and meet with students as well. “I’m just gathering data,” he said.
Baker said two of Murray’s strong suits are its robust parental support network and status as a language academy.
“The very ethos of a language academy is one that values the educational benefits of learning through differences,” he said. Baker’s family, including his 8-year-old and 4-year-old children, are currently taking Spanish lessons, in part because many Westinghouse students and parents speak Spanish as a first language.
“What I want to do at Murray is ensure that we’re not only just learning these languages, but celebrating the cultures of the native speakers of these languages,” he said.
His children will also attend Murray in the fall. “My dream as an educator is to have my babies at the school with me,” he said. “I do this work for all students, but it feels even more urgent when your own students are there.”
One of the biggest challenges he foresees this year is continuing to help students recover from years of remote learning during the pandemic lockdowns.
“No one in education has gone through a program that has prepared us to teach and lead students who essentially were in the house for two years, who had the entirety of the internet on their phones during those same two years, who missed out on those conflict resolution skills that we really lean on students having,” he said.
“The biggest challenge is to understand what these new students need, and teachers as well, we’re all different after the pandemic in some way,” he added.
Another district-wide challenge is staffing, and he noted that many teachers are leaving Chicago. More than 1,200 CPS teachers left during the 2022 fiscal year, almost double the same period in 2019-2020. Going into the next school year, Baker said, he hopes to ensure that Murray is fully staffed.
Baker also talked of the importance of taking care of himself and doing things outside of school, a lesson he learned “the hard way” after a stressful period.
He enjoys roller skating, cycling with the Major Taylor Cycling Club Chicago — named in honor of Marshall “Major” Taylor, who became first Black world champion in cycling in 1899 — facilitating a monthly book club, and helps to manage the Kumunda community garden on Kimbark Avenue between 64th and 65th streets.
He will be in charge of Murray’s summer programming, before teachers and students return in August. Classes begin August 21.
