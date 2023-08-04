Strugglebeard Bakery, a confectionary selling gourmet cookies and other sweet treats, is coming to Harper Court next month.
Founded by Morgan Park resident Quinton McNair, who spent 24 years in the army, Strugglebeard Bakery will open its first storefront at 5221 S. Harper Court on September 23. The storefront was formerly occupied by Aloha Poke Co., which closed in 2020 after three years in Hyde Park.
McNair’s baking journey began early in the pandemic, when he tried his hand at recreating a cookie recipe a friend had posted to Facebook.
“The cookies turned out trash,” said McNair. “I spent the last 24 years fixing helicopters and I was a drill sergeant, but not doing anything as delicate as baking.” Not one to sit with failure, he began baking more frequently, jumping from cookies to cakes and steadily more elaborate recipes.
Baking also helped McNair improve his mental health: “During the pandemic, I was suffering from PTSD and I was going through a lot of depression. That transition was a lot for me to deal with,” he said. “When I was in the kitchen, I wasn’t worried about being at home still trying to figure out what I was gonna do with my life. I could actually sit here and enjoy myself. It became very therapeutic.”
McNair began sharing his creations online using the hashtag “Strugglebeard,” a name derived from his difficulty of growing a full beard. “When I retired my biggest order of business was to grow my beard out. As you can see it didn’t quite work out,” he said. In December 2020, McNair quit his job as a human resources manager with AeroStar Avion Institute to pursue baking full time.
The bakery specializes in cookies but also offers muffins, quick breads and cakes for special events. McNair’s favorite treat is the “Chief Bartley,” a salted caramel oatmeal cookie for $40 a dozen.
McNair said he hopes Strugglebeard will provide an opportunity to engage with the wider Hyde Park and South Side community. Drawing on his experience running a sexual assault and harassment prevention program in the army — he presented on the subject before the U.S. Senate in 2020 — he intends to bring a similar program to Harper Court. Called BAKE (Be A King Everyday), the program will teach young men baking skills while also educating them on topics such as sexual assault prevention, financial literacy and entrepreneurship.
But for now, he is busy putting the final touches on the shop ahead of its grand opening.
