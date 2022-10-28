Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., held a Fall Festival for students on Friday to commemorate the season and the end of the school's first quarter of classes. The elementary school's celebration was complete with two blow-up slides, a bouncy house, a giant dartboard, a tram and a petting zoo with sheep, goats, ducks and geese.
Chicago Public Schools gives schools money for back-to-school activities. Ariel Principal Scott Scherquist said his school had one last year and has decided to keep the tradition going with a more autumnal celebration.
"They've all done great, and they've worked hard, so they deserve this," he said. "It feels like we're 'back to school' for real. Last year, I think, was a lot of re-acclimating to things, and this year things have been really good. Attendance is up, school spirit is up."
