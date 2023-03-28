Today, 60 area middle school students will take a bus down to Little Rock, Arkansas for a three-day tour of historical sites associated with the Little Rock Nine, the group of nine Black students who integrated Little Rock Central High School in 1957.
The trip is part of a biweekly after-school program for students at the University of Chicago Charter School, 6300 S. University Ave., and Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St. Run by the Bronzeville-based Love, Unity and Values (LUV) Institute, students have spent the last six weeks learning about the Little Rock Nine and the history of racial segregation in Arkansas.
As part of the trip, students will visit several of the historic sites they’ve learned about, such as the high school, Magnolia Mobil Service Station, Arkansas State Capitol and Little Rock National Park.
Meeting twice a week for two hours at their respective schools, the students have been reading “Warriors Don’t Cry: A Searing Memoir of the Battle to Integrate Little Rock’s Central High” by Melba Patillo Beals, one of the Little Rock Nine.
“The hope is that they will uncover stories of resiliency that are happening in their life around racism and social inequity, and begin to create their own stories,” said Luv Institute founder and Executive Director Cosette Nazon-Wilburn. “They take home the things that they’re talking about and talk to their parents and their grandparents, and they get a chance to say ‘hey, what was happening in your life?”
The lessons come from the curriculum development nonprofit Facing History and Ourselves. In a statement, Nazon-Wilburn said the work is an antidote to outdated curricula and textbooks at a time when parents and elected officials around the country work to remove material related to Black history and Critical Race Theory from classrooms.
“What we’ve seen is that when kids are able to connect to their history, it prepares them for the future,” she said. The program is also intended to boost students’ literacy skills and participants were selected based on their reading level.
UChicago Charter School sixth-grader Alaiya King spoke enthusiastically about a video call students had with one of the Little Rock Nine. “It was really cool because I’ve never spoken to anybody who went through something like that. I think it could be very difficult for them to talk about,” she said. She said her technique for taking in some of the more violent information is to “to try to know that they got through it safe and sound, and are heroes now.”
The curriculum is also shared with parents ahead of the after-school meetings to help prepare them for conversations with their children about the nation’s history of violent oppression and discrimination of Black people, according to the statement.
Eighth-grader London Stephen said he’s enjoyed reading the book and the games students play in the sessions. London said he doesn't have many expectations for the trip, but that “I hope to be surprised, I like surprises."
Malachia Hardy, a high schooler at UChicago Charter who serves as a mentor alongside program instructors, said she’s enjoyed learning with the students.
“Because they’re middle schoolers, they’re still learning how to be mature about situations,” Hardy said. “I was in class one day, and we were reading the book, and they didn’t understand the seriousness, so it had to be explained to them.”
In preparation for the trip, students will receive iPads to document their experiences.
“What ‘Warriors’ Don’t Cry’ revealed is that media was used very uniquely to tell the story of what was happening around racism, so they’re now learning that their iPads can be used as that camera, to create their stories,” Nazon-Willburn said.
“I’m really excited to see the school they went to, as long as it’s still open,” said Alaiya. “I just want to be in that place so I can imagine what happened.”
“What I’m hoping to record is the outside of the school and some of the main places that were in the book. Because in the book, apparently (a student) had dynamite thrown at her, and I want to go to that exact place,” she added.
The LUV Institute has led collaborative art projects and other programming in area schools to help youth heal and respond to trauma, such as its Artistic Expression Program and college and career readiness programs. This is the first time LUV has taken students on an out-of-state trip, according to Nazon-Wilburn.
Funding for the program comes from the State Board of Education’s Phillip Jackson Freedom Schools Grant, which was founded last March to create the nation’s first state-funded Freedom Schools network. The grant is open to public schools, public universities, community colleges and community-based non-profit organizations.
“We’re hopeful we’ll get the grant again and we will continue to use our model to make a difference for young people,” Nazon-Wilburn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.