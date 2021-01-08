Growing Home, a nonprofit farm based in Englewood, is accepting applications for its employee training program. The deadline to apply for the program, aimed at adult Chicagoans in search of work, is Jan. 13.
The 12-week course, which starts on Feb. 1, gives participants access to professional certifications, job-seeking help and legal assistance, as well as opportunities to find employment in urban agriculture and related industries. The majority of the program will take place virtually.
For more information, or to apply, visit growinghomeinc.org/opportunities.
