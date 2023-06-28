During his senior year in college, Andre Lewis took an intro to basketball class on a whim. Twenty seven years later, the history major-turned star Kenwood Academy girls basketball coach was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
In his 11 seasons with the Lady Broncos, Lewis has garnered 240 career victories, six IHSA regional championships and one sectional title. These achievements, long celebrated in the Kenwood athletic community, were honored in the May 6 inductee ceremony at Illinois State University.
“It’s definitely an honor,” said Lewis. “I’m appreciative mainly because it means that I’ve been able to have an impact in young people’s lives.”
Making the hall of fame, Lewis said, was never a goal: “I just tried to get better every year.”
Born and raised in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Lewis was introduced to basketball at age 5 by his mother; she died two years later after suffering a stroke.
“Basketball is one of those gifts that I value because it’s one of the connections that I still have and held onto that my mom gave me,” he said. “I’m 50 years old — the biggest thing that I learned is that at some point we will all succumb. It’s just a lesson that I got to learn earlier than most.”
He began his basketball journey at the (now shuttered) Morse Elementary School Field House on the West Side, competing in Chicago Park District leagues. As a youngster, he picked up the game quickly, never taking lessons.
“Back in those days, we’re talking pre-AAU (Amateur Athletic Union), you learn from playing in the playgrounds,” Lewis recalled. “You learn to compete, you learn to be mentally tough, because the kids who were really good got to play against the older kids and the younger adults.”
“For us, it was a big deal if you got to be on the court when the adults came and played,” he continued. “That was always a badge of honor.”
Lewis took his talents to Lane Tech College Prep, where he played two varsity seasons before graduating in 1991.
“For a long stretch after high school, I didn’t like being around the game,” Lewis said. “I felt like I didn’t get an opportunity to be the player I wanted to be … I didn’t feel like the program at Lane cared about basketball.”
Lewis matriculated at Mississippi Valley State University, but transferred to Southern Illinois University Carbondale after a year. Two years later, a professor in the history department convinced him to take an extracurricular class on basketball that would change the course of his life.
“The teacher I had was a really cool guy … We would talk basketball and play, and it reinvigorated me and reignited my passion for the game,” Lewis said. “I knew after I graduated from college, that in some way shape or form, I would be involved in the game when I started my teaching career.”
Lewis graduated from SIU in 1996 and received his master’s degree in teaching from Roosevelt University two years later. That year, he accepted a history teaching job at Harlan Community Academy in Roseland, where he quickly took an interest in the school’s basketball program.
“(The principal) introduced me to the boys jv coach, Andre Peavy … We just hit it off from the very beginning,” said Lewis. “That year meant a lot to me, it still carries weight for me to this day. Because he showed me what it meant to run an organized practice and how to teach the game in terms of skill development.
“I learned so much and he challenged me to get better,” he continued.
Lewis became the school’s girls basketball head coach the following season, where he would remain until 2010. After taking a year off from coaching, he returned for a one-season stint as an assistant coach for the Morgan Park High School girls varsity team.
In 2012, a close friend reached out to Lewis with an opportunity to take his coaching career to the next level.
“A friend of mine who knew the principal told me he was looking to change the direction of the athletic department at Kenwood,” said Lewis. “The friend was like, ‘You need to apply immediately.’ So I did.”
In his job interview with then-Kenwood principal Gregory Jones, Lewis recalled, he told Jones it would take three years to build a successful girls’ basketball program. He was hired.
In Lewis’ first two years with the Lady Broncos, the team held a 37-16 record.
“Bby the third year, we were winning 20-plus games,” he said. “All it takes is for somebody with a real plan of how they want the team to play, and buy-in from players who really want to be good. We’ve been fortunate enough to have those.”
Though the team has yet to incur a losing season under his watch, coaching is no picnic.
"Anyone who tells you that coaching really talented kids is easy — that is a fallacy,” he said. “It may not require as much (skill-building), but it requires just as much energy in managing personalities and holding people accountable. And creating an environment where they buy into ‘we over me.’”
Compassion, Lewis said, is central to his coaching philosophy.
“It’s beyond just basketball,” he said. “I talk to my players a lot about academics. I talk to them about how to conduct themselves socially and I also talk to them about life in general … life after high school, even after college.”
In the last five years alone, 19 of his former players went on to play collegiate basketball, 15 of which competed at the NCAA Division I level. Notable recent alumni include University of Maryland sophomore guard Bri McDaniel, as well as recent graduates Jazelle "Jay-Z" Young and Natasha Barnes, who this fall will attend Loyola University and Missouri State University, respectively.
"Many of my former players still come up to the school," Lewis noted. “We still talk and they still come back and communicate with the present group. Kenwood girls basketball is more than just basketball, it’s a program that’s built around family. We’re going to be family long after you stop bouncing a basketball at Kenwood.”
Lewis found out about the hall of fame selection in December, but kept it under wraps until the end of the season. I figured I’ll have time to think about it after,” he said.
The hall-of-famer said he has no plans to leave Kenwood.
“I've worked for two great principals in a tremendously supportive environment with extremely talented student-athletes who embrace learning and overcoming challenges on and off the court,” he said. “They allow me to teach them the game and embrace overcoming adversity. As long as these factors remain the same, I will continue to do my best to pour into them all I have to give them.”
