As he prepared for the start of the school year last week, outdoor educator Chris Weber noshed on fresh produce from the Ancona School garden, 4770 S. Dorchester Ave. His concoction: a bowl of green beans, tomatoes, onion and homemade balsamic dressing.
“It was a little under-seasoned yesterday, but today it tastes pretty good,” Weber said. “It had to marinate, you know.”
A Hyde Parker and an Ancona teacher of seven years, Weber said he works to bring more of the natural world into the South Side’s urban landscape and get students’ hands dirty.
“These kids, they don’t even get to rake leaves anymore,” he said. “It’s (about) putting the body with the mind.”
In keeping with the Montessori principle of hands-on education, much of Weber’s curriculum utilizes the school’s on-campus garden and a traffic island on Lake Park Avenue.
Year-round in the campus garden, students help Weber tend to chickens, carpenter bees and a compost pile. They also plant and maintain passion fruit, mouse melons, pumpkins, peppers and other crops. After school, the garden remains open for Ancona families to enjoy.
“It can be used, of course, to produce food, but it can also be used to bring critters, to bring beauty,” Weber said. “Making beauty, making something aesthetically appealing is a deeply meaningful work, not just for me but for anybody.”
Just a few blocks away on Lake Park Avenue, Ancona students care for tree saplings and a patch of perennials.
"We water the trees, the kids and I pick up the trash and do the weeding and annual care to try to help the neighborhood," he said.
Other lessons include a unit on soil that tasks students with creating model landfills; learning to chop firewood and counting up rings on a fallen tree.
“At the end of the day I'm usually dirty and tired. My colleagues have worked very hard and they're tired, but they're not dirty,” he said. “I'm happy for the difference.”
Climate change and urban pollution also make their way into the classroom; Weber often shifts his lesson plans to meet the demands of the news cycle. The summer’s Canadian wildfires, the spotted lantern fly (an invasive species) and the history of toxic waste dumping on the city’s East Side are key issues that Weber hopes to address this year.
“(Kids should) think about the environment … and how people’s daily lives are affected,” he said.
Noting that the worsening effects of climate change and pollution can easily overwhelm adults, let alone children, Weber said he still finds reason to be optimistic. Long after the class has finished, Weber hopes students will carry into their adult lives his lessons on sustainability and environmental conservation, along with a deeper appreciation for the natural world.
“They are going to be the ones who are going to be in a position to pass citywide composting for Chicago, or support it,” he mused. “They're going to be in some meeting and somebody's going to be like, ‘compost smells like rats.’ And (students) are going to be in a position to say, ‘well, it does smell for a while, but then it goes away.’”
“We want them to know that (we) gotta do better,” Weber continued. “(Students) are the hope that we have on so many issues.”
This is a fantastic program. This garden program is enough reason by itself to send kids to Ancona!
