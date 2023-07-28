The Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority has founded its own credit union, the first Black-owned, women-led and sorority-based digital banking institution in the country.
The For Members Only (FMO) Credit Union was created to give members greater financial control and to make each an owner of the credit union, according to FMO federal credit union executive director Terri Bradford Eason.
The nation's first Black sorority, AKA was founded in 1908 at Howard University. It's part of the Divine Nine, the umbrella organization for the nine major Black fraternities and sororities. AKA boasts more than 350,000 members.
The ribbon cutting for the credit union took place at the AKA’s Hyde Park corporate headquarters, 5656 S. Stony Island Ave., on July 12, ahead of the sorority’s annual national leadership conference.
The founding of a credit union comes out of AKA leadership’s six initiatives for service, and is intended to build economic wealth and financial stability for women of color.
The sorority has a long history in Hyde Park — its second chapter was founded at the University of Chicago in 1913. The organization’s first national office opened in 1949 in the Washington Park National Bank Building, 6300 S. Cottage Grove Ave., and settled into its current location in 1985.
Members of the sorority have included notable names such as Vice President Kamala Harris and writer Toni Morrison, as well as Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
The Chi Omega Chapter, chartered in 2005, serves the communities of Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, Washington Park, Bronzeville, Douglas and Grand Boulevard. The Theta Omega chapter has served Woodlawn and surrounding communities since 1922, and also has a Woodlawn-based community service center, 6220 S. Ingleside Ave.
With its opening, the credit union joins 38 other Black-owned credit unions, according to Essence magazine, two of which are owned by Black fraternities.
FMO will serve members of the sorority and their immediate families. Employees of FMO and AKA will also be able to use the credit union’s services.
FMO will offer saving accounts, loans and other financial assistance to members. It is chartered, regulated and insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
