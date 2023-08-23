On a late July evening, while Abby Klionsky was swimming at Promontory Point, she noticed a speeding jet skier within 15 feet of the park’s limestone shore, doing loops around buoys and near swimmers.
“(He) was just tooling around, taunting swimmers,” recalled Klionsky, who’s been swimming at the Point since she was a child. Klionsky blew a whistle she carries, and after it happened a second time, someone else called the marine police unit. The unit arrived an hour later, by which time the jet ski was already gone.
“When jet skis come in, especially in a place where there’s kids who don’t know how to use a big voice, who don’t know how to advocate for themselves, it’s pretty scary,” she said.
People have been swimming at Promontory Point since the park opened in 1937. But lately, many new and longtime swimmers say, the presence of water crafts near the shore — and swimmers — has worsened. But with no help from the city due in part to a jurisdictional gray area, swimmers and officials told the Herald, they’ve had to take measures into their own hands.
The 5th Ward office has received dozens of phone calls and emails from residents about the issue this season, according to Ald. Desmon Yancy. The problem, he argues, stems from the Park District’s stance over the years that swimming is not permitted at the Point, while still tacitly acknowledging its widespread popularity as an open water swimming spot.
“Though swimming has been prohibited at the Point, it’s been accepted locally. And when you have that dynamic, enforcing anything becomes a challenge,” said Yancy. “One of the bigger issues is that it’s just unclear who is responsible for keeping swimmers safe.”
Because the area is designated as a no-swim zone, Park District officials say, the department has no “enforcement ability” when it comes to watercrafts endangering swimmers. When swimmers have reached out Park District officials to complain of watercrafts in the past, they’ve been told only to contact the marine police. Additionally, because the Park District does not maintain the city’s harbors, but rather contracts out services to Westrec Marina Management, it is not responsible for making sure local boaters are aware of steering clear of the Point.
In May, the Park District placed five buoys stretching from the south side of the Point to the 59th Street pier, an area of roughly one mile that encompasses open water swimming and 57th Street Beach.
In an emailed statement, the Park District maintained that the area is a no-swim zone, noting that the buoys are intended for the safety of watercrafts, not swimmers.
“Buoys are installed at Promontory Point for the purpose of alerting boaters of the presence of rock formations that may not be visible from a distance but can cause injury and/or damage upon impact,” the spokesperson said. “Swimming is allowed at designated areas, daily from 11am to 7pm, Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, when lifeguards are present. Other non-sanctioned swim locations are prominently marked with stencil signage, and visitors are strictly prohibited from entering the water in these areas.”
The spokesperson did not answer questions related to swimmers’ concerns about safety and whether the city would take any steps to mitigate these risks. The spokesperson also did not answer whether the Park District will implement swimmers’ repeat requests: adding one to two more buoys between the Point and 57th Street Beach and reminding boaters and jet skiers to stay away from buoys via social media, emails and flyers.
In the meantime, more swimmers have started wearing brightly colored buoys for visibility and carrying whistles. But Jennefer Hoffmann, who swims at the Point nearly every morning, noted that this only goes so far, as waves may cause a swimmer’s buoy to briefly disappear.
A few weeks ago, after Klionsky witnessed a series of jet skis again driving too close to the rocks, she created an online folder for swimmers and pedestrians to document incidents. There are now more than 30 photos and videos documenting in the folder.
“There’s been hardly a day that we have not seen at least one (jet ski) coming in,” she said. "We wanted to be able to have documentation collected.”
Another Point regular, Barbara Koenen, created educational fliers last month to be posted at nearby harbors, marinas and jetski rental companies warning boaters and jet ski riders to stay away from buoys and restricted areas.
She and her husband hand-delivered the signs to 59th Street Harbor, Jackson Park Inner and Outer harbors and Reggies on the Beach, which began renting jet skis last summer. Koenen said the message was positively received and staff put the fliers up.
“I feel like there have been fewer boats and jet skis going into the buoy areas,” she said.
Reggies co-owner Donnie MacEachron said the business had a few incidents last year of jet ski renters driving the watercraft onto 57th Street Beach, mistaking it for Reggies. But this year, MacEachron claimed, the jet skiers violating buoy lines aren’t coming from Reggies.
“We stress very strongly to all of our patrons that they need to really just completely avoid that area by 100 yards,” said MacEachron. “It hasn’t been our jet skis that are causing the issues, I can attest to that.”
MacEadrehron said that on Reggies’ waivers it does talk about risk for a fine and renters’ time being terminated for going inside the buoys.
Yancy said he and his office staff plan to go out to the harbors themselves to spread educational materials similar to what Koenen created, as well as potentially launching a social media educational campaign.
“Ideally the Park District will be involved in these efforts as well, I think that’s a scheduling concern,” he said. “I think if we can have a concerted message, front facing, from the Park District, the harbor(s) and our office, then that makes sure that residents see this as a priority, and allows for boaters to just be more concerned about water safety.”
Klionsky also noted that swimmers keep the marine unit on speed dial in their phones, but the response is too slow to be effective.
Protecting a special spot
“We get people who drive in from the suburbs, and who drive in from the North Side every day, because it’s such a great area for swimming,” said Koenen. “People know each other, and people look out for each other. There’s a lot of triathletes, and people training. People come from other countries to swim here. So it’s really special.”
After trying out other locations in the city, many prefer the community and environment fostered at the Point. “(Oak Street) is right next door to Lake Shore Drive, so you’re kind of breathing in exhaust fumes,” said Koenen. Swimmer Brian Kilfoy said he’s had his stuff stolen twice while swimming at Oak Street. Another swimmer, Jon Petzold, said the Point feels safest due to the buoys.
“We’re not looking for lifeguards, we’re just looking for the buoys to go in in a way that helps cordon off the area,” she said. “And for the people at the marinas and who are renting the vehicles to make sure everyone knows that they shouldn’t go in there, because it’s quite possible there will be open water swimmers.”
Regarding his office’s next steps, Yancy said “I have an intention to bring people together to figure out what’s the best way to do this. We’re working on the timing right now.”
“I don’t know that we’re going to be able to figure out a solution this season, but it (will) at least give us an opportunity to figure out, going forward, what’s the best way to proceed,” he added.
