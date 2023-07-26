Lamont Robinson’s first local town hall meeting as 4th Ward alderman got off to a running start, with Robinson racing down the stairs of Kenwood Academy’s auditorium to find his seat on stage.
After serving three months in office as a newly minted city councilman, Robinson organized the July 24 meeting to provide community members with updates about pressing ward matters, including responding to mental health crises, replacing the large storefront vacated by Walmart with another grocer and addressing flooding amid a period of intense summer storms.
Around 200 people attended the town hall at 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., with an additional 100 participating virtually. Second District Commander Josh Wallace of the Chicago Police Department, President Kari Steele and Commissioner Daniel “Pogo” Pogorzelski of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) and Deputy Commissioner Malcolm Whiteside Jr. of Streets and Sanitation were among the guest speakers from local agencies. Several area businesses and nonprofits were also present.
“It's great to be home here at Kenwood because of the commitment to success and the commitment to academic rigor,” Robinson said.
The 4th Ward hugs the lakefront, stretching from Jackson Street in the South Loop to 53rd Street in Hyde Park. Starting in mid-August, Robinson’s new 4th Ward office will be housed at 928 E. 43rd Street.
“You will be able to come down and hang out with us,” Robinson said.
Until then, his office will be open and available to residents out of City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.
After running a campaign on the theme of bringing robust economic development to the ward, the former state representative championed local businesses at the meeting as “the key to any ward’s success.”
Newer 4th Ward businesses, like Maurinise Lee’s What’s Krackin Southern Seafood, 1310 E. 53rd St., and James and Jamee Denman’s Sneakerville 88, 5241 S. Harper Ave., were two spotlighted at the town hall with allotted speaking time.
But he also urged “problematic” businesses to do better, lest they risk getting ticketed for illicit activity that takes place at or near their properties, something 2nd District Commander Josh Wallace echoed in his remarks.
“We also have some businesses that are not doing their best,” Robinson said. “Sometimes we have to ticket folks to be able to get them to do right.”
Another keyword for Robinson was landscaping. At the entrance to the auditorium his staff gave away free signs urging residents to clean up after their dogs.
Casey Merchant, founder of the nonprofit ProSocial Chicago, came to talk about the free landscaping and fix-it projects for older adults that his organization will offer in partnership with the ward office.
“Pro-social, the word means promoting unity and together, the opposite of antisocial,” said Merchant. “We're looking for volunteer and community projects in the 4th Ward and throughout Chicago to bring us together through service.”
Merchant also announced a partnership with Robinson’s office to create a small garden area around the stone marker of the Ida B. Wells Homes in Bronzeville, a former public housing development at 37th Street and King Drive. ProSocial has so far raised $1,200 for the garden project through donations.
To address concerns about flooding in the ward after a series of intense summer storms, MWRD President Steele and Commissioner Pogorzelski offered some words of warning and also guidance to residents.
“There's a challenge that all of us face. Climate change is real,” Pogorzelski said. “What you saw (on July 2) was between a 100-year and a 500-year storm … The problem is these once-in-a-century storms now happen on a regular basis, and so we all need to come together to try to deal with this.”
Wastewater travels through the same tunnels as rainwater in Chicago, so Pogorzelski advised residents to minimize their water use during a storm to help alleviate high water levels in the city’s system. That means waiting to do the laundry or run the dishwasher until after the storm has passed, he said.
Robinson’s mere mention of the name Walmart, which abruptly closed its Kenwood-Bronzeville location at 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in April, drew audible disapproval from the audience.
“I hope y'all are not shopping at Walmart outside the 4th Ward,” he said. “Because they do not care about our community.”
Last month, Robinson proposed an ordinance in City Council that would require the city to approve the leases of major tenants (excluding small businesses) when they attempt to rent in developments that have received subsidies. It would also require these tenants to enter into redevelopment agreements with the city, which Robinson said could help ensure big-box retailers like Walmart can’t receive subsidies unless they promise to stay more than 10 years.
“Walmart received $12 million of our taxpayer money to come to our community and decided, without notice, to leave our community with our $12 million,” he said. “Many of you might say that we are in a food desert. I say that we are not from the groceries that we (still) have … But we certainly don't want to lose (any more).”
The ordinance has 20 co-sponsors — close to the 26-member majority required for passage. Robinson said he is also in discussions to bring a new grocery store to Walmart’s vacated storefront and hopes to provide an update at the next town hall meeting.
After initially holding out on whether he supported Treatment Not Trauma, a movement to develop care-centered responses for people suffering from trauma and other mental health issues, Robinson pledged his support at the town hall. Just this past weekend Mayor Brandon Johnson announced a renewed effort to reopen the mental health clinics closed under previous mayoral administrations and to create non-police crisis response teams.
“In the 1990s, we went through this thing of locking folks up. Well, that ain’t working,” Robinson said. “(We need to be) treating folks instead of locking them up. I'm very happy that we have a mayor that gets it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.