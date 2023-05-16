When he’s asked about his vision for Chicago’s 4th Ward, newly-inaugurated Alderman Lamont Robinson talks about economic development. It’s an outlook that the outgoing 5th District state representative learned from 20 years in the private sector: He runs two Allstate Insurance agencies, one of which he says was recently priced out of the 4th Ward, and he used to moonlight as an entrepreneurship and business instructor for the City Colleges of Chicago.
Indeed, much of Robinson’s past four years in the Illinois General Assembly was spent bringing dollars into the South Side and stemming the flow of wealth away from his district’s under-resourced areas. In this district, which primarily runs through the Magnificent Mile, the Loop, South Loop, Bronzeville, Grand Boulevard and Washington Park, Robinson said his proudest achievement in office was helping the Bronzeville community rally to halt the planned closure of Mercy Hospital in 2020. A closure, he said, would have left thousands jobless and strained residents’ access to health care.
Now, Robinson has pledged to do the same for Chicago’s 4th Ward, which spans the lakefront from east Hyde Park to the South Loop. The issue was a pillar of his campaign, which he won against Prentice Butler, Chief of Staff of outgoing Ald. Sophia King, and a theme of his campaign victory speech.
“Tomorrow starts a new day in the 4th Ward,” he said on the April 4 runoff election night, to a room full of cheering supporters. “To continue to build on the seeds that have been planted. And also to water some new seeds.”
In doing so, Robinson must contend with the powerful currents of nationwide inflation, climbing demand for affordable housing and rising wealth inequality in the city of Chicago.
But as he takes office this week, Robinson has inherited a setback that stands as the first test of that agenda. It began one month ago, when Walmart closed four of its Chicago locations due to what a company spokesperson said were poor sales. One of those stores, located at the border of Kenwood and Bronzeville at 4720 S. Cottage Grove Ave., was a major food supplier for residents in Robinson’s ward.
“Walmart’s decision to close four stores in predominantly Black and Brown communities not only worsens food deserts, but will also increase grocery costs for families,” he wrote in a joint statement with other lawmakers.
He and other local politicians are in talks with national and regional grocery chains to find a new food provider, but he does not yet know how long the community will have to wait for a replacement.
In an interview this week, Robinson told The Herald that he doesn’t think the city could have prevented the closure. Nonetheless, he is drafting an ordinance that he says would prevent similar situations. Under his ordinance, “if you (a developer) receive city resources to come into our communities, you should stay in the community for 10 years, or you have to pay that money back,” he said. “They come in on taxpayer resources, and those resources are very scarce.”
If it were already enacted, that ordinance would not have affected Walmart’s closure of the Kenwood-Bronzeville location, which was operational for almost exactly 10 years. Robinson still believes the bill will close an overlooked loophole in Chicago’s development strategy.
“We need to not just put the onus on the developer, we need to put the onus on the operator,” he said. “That’s really what the ordinance is about. It will make sure that if taxpayer dollars are used, then they (the developer and operator) will be a community partner.”
Robinson sidestepped naming the root cause of the affordability issues he railed against on the campaign trail. But he has suggestions to spare, including delivering more assistance for developing vacant lots in the city, increasing community engagement in the development process and building more affordable housing.
In this strategy, Robinson promises continuity with the former alder, King, a founding chair of City Council’s Progressive Reform caucus, who made equitable development a hallmark of her time in office. Robinson told the Herald there was not a single decision of King’s that he disagreed with.
Yet there are signs that his approach to the job might differ from King’s. On the eve of his May 15 inauguration, he was not yet sure which caucus he would join. He did not take a position on the new rules in City Council that would increase aldermanic power, which King vociferously opposed.
During the campaign, Robinson faced criticism from community members and competitors for his absence at several candidate forums and debates; a matter he attributed to splitting his time between the campaign trail and working at the legislature in Springfield. He has since said that his first act in office will be to meet with the ward’s business owners and school principals.
Robinson also said he also not fully developed a stance on progressive proposals that King cautiously engaged with, like the affordable housing program Bring Chicago Home or Treatment Not Trauma, the campaign to reopen mental health clinics and create a non-police response to mental health crises.
That may become timely under Brandon Johnson’s new mayoral administration, which has pledged to revive those initiatives. Robinson endorsed Johnson in the April runoff — unlike King, who was rebuked by fellow progressives when she endorsed Vallas — and said he is closely in touch with the new mayor, whose son attends Kenwood Academy, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., in the 4th Ward.
“We’ve talked about the importance of having quality education across the entire city of Chicago,” Robinson said. “I’m looking forward to working alongside him to make sure that we not only have equity in the 4th Ward but that we have equity across all wards.”
CBOE on LaSalle Street gave us Rahm Emanuel $10K in exchange for his cronies giving CBOE a $30M property tax cut. they probably asked him to help their real estate buddies by giving Obama 19.3 acres of Jackson Park on his way out of office. That allowed the plan commission to finance the South lakefront Framework Plan which is underway with no discussion of lawsuits that destroys the parkways to add $176 million to the debt
