Incumbent alderwoman and Woodlawn resident Jeanette Taylor was reelected to her 20th Ward seat Tuesday evening in a comparatively small City Council race, beating out just two repeat challengers.
With 91% of precincts reporting as of press time, Taylor captured 53% of the vote, according to the Board of Elections. With over half of ballots cast in the ward race for her, Taylor avoided an April runoff election.
Retired police officer Jennifer Maddox, who ran for the seat in 2019 and to be the ward’s Democratic committeewoman in 2020, captured about 26.4% of the vote; Andre Smith, a minister and entrepreneur, captured 20.7%.
Prior to City Council, Taylor was a community organizer who fought for a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) for the incoming Obama Presidential Center in nearby Jackson Park and participated in the successful 34-day hunger strike to keep Washington Park’s Walter H. Dyett High School from closing.
She was elected 20th Ward alderwoman in the 2019 runoffs after Willie Cochran, a three-term alderman, was indicted by a federal grand jury on corruption charges.
One of City Council's great firebrands, Taylor’s first-term achievements include passing the 2020 Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance,a landmark piece of legislation that contains a suite of housing programs designed to protect both homeowners and residents from displacement due to increases in housing prices and land value.
She also strove to "turn power back to the community," specifically gaining constituent input in decisions around development and other ward business.
"I've been a woman of my word. I've stood up for my community; I've stood with my community," Taylor said in a September interview announcing her reelection bid. "I still have a lot of work to do. You can't change culture and community in four years, but I feel like the community is moving in the right direction."
A key issue in the last few months of the campaign has been the city's use of a vacant Woodlawn school as a shelter for migrants coming to Chicago.
in early February, after several delays and amid opposition from community members, the city moved more than 100 men and women into the former Wadsworth Elementary School, 6420 S. University Ave.
Taylor blasted the sudden move-in, saying Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration has pitted the Black and Latino communities against each other again "through their lack of transparency and unwillingness to address community demands."
Going forward, Taylor said she wants Woodlawn to get resources in light of the systemic racism it has experienced from the city in the past and for Chicago "to be a real sanctuary for those in search of a better life."
