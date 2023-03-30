Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) commemorated her last ward meeting with a sentimental retrospective on her 24 years in office and many of the changes to the mid-South Side during her tenure.
“It’s a little bittersweet, but I thought we would do something different and go totally off script, and just stroll a little bit down memory lane,” Hairston said during Tuesday’s virtual ward meeting. “What a ride it has been.”
In August, Hairston announced her retirement at the conclusion of her sixth term in office this May.
Since taking office in May 1999, Hairston has held some 240 monthly meetings every fourth Tuesday to report ward updates and hear from constituents. The meetings were held in-person at various locations around the ward but went online after the pandemic hit in 2020.
Hairston thanked her staff and the community. Beaming, she narrated a slideshow of photos illustrating several ward developments during her tenure.
She first showcased a series of retail properties and park spaces that were rehabilitated under her watch.
In Hyde Park and Woodlawn: the Shoreland Apartments, Museum of Science and Industry, Gary Comer buildings, Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, Ronald McDonald House, Mac Apartments’ Solstice on the Park, the Garden of the Phoenix at Wooded Island, and the concrete medians alongStony Island Avenue.
In South Shore: the Stony Island Arts Bank, La Rabida Children’s Hospital, a Bank of America, Local Market Foods, Kenwood Gardens, the Dorchester Art and Housing Collaborative and a comfort station at the South Shore Cultural Center.
The 71st streetscape is also up and coming, said Hairston. “They’re installing the rails now along the Metra tracks,” she said. As is a new movie theater and restaurant proposed for the old South Shore Bank site at 71st Street and Jeffrey Avenue, which Hairston said will begin construction in the spring.
She also highlighted Regal Mile Studios, a 380,000-square-foot “media campus” and film studio space, which broke ground at 77th Street and Stony Island Avenue earlier this month.
She noted that when she took office, the 5th Ward did not have a library. In 2011, the Greater Grand Crossing Chicago Public Library branch was built.
Other “notable mentions” included sites on the University of Chicago’s campus, such as the Eckhardt Research Center, the Lab School, the Residential Commons and Mansueto Library. She also highlighted her work on the Midway Plaisance, adding a skating rink, sabers and winter and summer gardens to the park.
Hairston concluded the meeting with a video pairing the disco song “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now” and pictures of herself at area schools, ribbon-cuttings and with notable elected officials: Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Jesse White.
“I have enjoyed serving you with integrity,” Hairston said. “I will still be around the neighborhood, and I look forward to the next chapter. Thank you all for all of your support.”
Hairston will attend her last City Council meeting on April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.