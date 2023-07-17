At his inaugural town hall meeting, 5th Ward Alderman Desmon Yancy shared with constituents news from his first 50 days in office, new ward developments and updates to the under-construction Obama Presidential Center.
Held in South Shore, more than 50 community members and organization leaders gathered in the pews of Bryn Mawr Community Church, 7000 S. Jeffery Blvd., for the July 11 meeting.
“Since (taking office) it has been an absolute whirlwind, and the reception from most folks in communities has been really, really healthy,” said Yancy. “We've got a new mayor and we've got new leadership here in the 5th Ward — and '5th Wardians' are very vocal about their concerns and needs."
Elected to the City Council seat in April, Yancy took office in mid-May. Alongside learning the ropes of City Hall, the freshman alderman has spent the last few months introducing himself to constituents from Hyde Park to South Shore, participating in events like the 57th Street Art Fair, the 4th on 53rd Parade, the South Shore Small Business Symposium and the Chicago Police Department’s 71st Street roll call.
On the City Council, Yancy serves as vice chair of the Committee on Public Safety and sits on eight others: Rules, budget, government relations, education and child development, health and human relations, transportation, workforce development and pedestrian and traffic safety.
Much of his work on the public safety committee involves assisting in the search for a new Chicago Police Department superintendent and getting the newly-created Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability (CCPSA) off the ground.
“This is probably the most important superintendent search for a police leader, at least in the last four years,” Yancy said. “It’s more significant than that when we look at what’s at stake with the consent decree, rising crime, low morale for police officers and overworked police.”
Within the ward, Yancy said that this year’s budget for projects and repairs was already allocated by his predecessor, Leslie Hairston. Next year, however, he intends to bring more community input into the budgetary process.
“As we move into 2024, we’re going to use a system that looks alot like participatory budgeting that allows us to have real, transparent conversations about the work that we need to do in our neighborhoods,” Yancy said. “We want to be able to make sure that the money is being spent in a way that is equitable and actually provides resources for more communities that are in need.”
The budgetary process for 2024 begins in September. Updates on this process and other ward developments will be shared on Facebook and in a 5th Ward newsletter; constituents can email Ward05@CityOfChicago.org to subscribe.
In other ward developments, three Greater Grand Crossing basketball courts in disrepair are slated for rehab thanks to funding from the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, a youth-focused nonprofit founded by the late NBA player and his wife.
According to a spokesperson for Yancy’s office, the Bryant Foundation reached out to the Obama Foundation to partner on the initiative, the latter of which contracted the 5th Ward office to identify courts in need. Repairs to the courts are expected to begin and finish in the next 60 days, in time for the fall.
“One of those courts we identified hasn’t been touched in 20 years,” said Yancy. “I’m fighting disinvestment and this is the way to do that.”
The Obama Presidential Center (OPC), midway through a years-long construction in Jackson Park, was also a key focus of the meeting, as was the Obama Foundation’s current community programming.
First announced in 2015, the OPC has been met with mixed reaction from residents in Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore, with many arguing that the development will — without affordable housing protections in place — exacerbate rising housing costs and price people out of their neighborhoods.
“We want to make sure that the communities involved know about all the exciting things that are happening but also at least aware of some of the pinch points that are going to be coming,” Yancy said. “As this thing comes, it’s not going to come without any pain.”
To address these “pinch points,” a speaker from the Obama Foundation was invited to speak about OPC construction and foundation programming.
“Today my purpose is to start a conversation,” said Ashley Munson, the foundation’s manager of community engagement and government affairs. Aware of community tensions surrounding the center, Munson said her role is to “open a dialogue” between residents and the foundation, giving out her cell phone number and email address to attendees.
“I know there are some points where it can be frustrating in regards to traffic and working with CDOT (the Chicago Department of Transportation), but I just want to make sure that you guys are heard and know that we are wanting to work with you all and here to answer any questions,” she said.
The presentation included a preview of the site once construction and area road work is completed in 2025 and information on the foundation’s free lunch box program in the 5th Ward, wherein meals are distributed on weekdays at the South Side YMCA, 6300 S. Stony Island Ave.
Munson also talked of the foundation’s road show program, where it partners with community organizations across the South Side to host children’s programming and enrichment activities. The next road show is on July 22 at the XS Tennis and Education Foundation, 5336 S. State St.; it will be a “huge field day” for youth to play flag football, volleyball and have free food, she said. Programming such as yoga and wellness techniques will also be offered.
