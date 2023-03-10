For the past month, first through eighth graders at Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School, 5235 S. Cornell Ave., worked to choreograph their own dances with Kenwood School of Ballet founder and artistic director Kristi Mosbey.
The performance is part of a monthly artist-in-residence series at the school.
Mosbey said students focused on storytelling around dance, defined as “composition with movement” and “a connection of shapes that tells something.”
“We explored elements of form, shapes, broken form, time and tempo, patterns, pathways — what goes into creating movement,” she said. “So we did a study of that. Then we did little mini workshops and we developed storylines.”
“It was awesome, because a lot of the kids aren’t dancers … some kids were dancers, kind of burst their bubble a little bit,” she said. “It's been really brilliant to work with them, and watch this platform, and to have given them an opportunity to have a non-verbal opportunity to express themselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.