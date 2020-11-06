After a surge of donations, a new scholarship for students of color in Chicago will be able to offer money to a few more people.
Sierra Jackson, a South Shore native, told the Herald on Friday that she and co-founder Jennifer Ortega would be able to offer four students the $500 Endurance Scholarship — originally, the pair had only planned to give money to two people.
Jackson and Ortega, two recent Middlebury College graduates, decided to found the scholarship after seeing how many students were unable to pay some of the small-scale or hidden fees involved in secondary education. It’s open to anyone enrolled in a college or vocational program in the Chicago area.
To apply for or donate to the Endurance Scholarship, visit bit.ly/3immlnK.
