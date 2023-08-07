After sitting through a July 29 screening of “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster three-hour biopic about “the father of the atomic bomb,” some moviegoers got up from their seats and filed down the narrow aisles of the Music Box Theater to leave. But, most people remained in the ornate 94-year-old theater to hear from Rachel Bronson, president of the Hyde Park-based Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, and others about the past and present dangers posed by the atom bomb.
“We are the organization that (Oppenheimer built) … to help bound the negative effects of what he had done and what he created and to channel them for all the positives that he and the fellow scientists foresaw,” Bronson said.
The Bulletin was founded by Albert Einstein in December 1948, with J. Robert Oppenheimer serving as its first chair. The Bulletin is now most famous for its Doomsday Clock, a metaphorical clock that warns the public about the risks of man-made catastrophes, such as nuclear war and climate change.
In a panel that followed, Stephen Schwartz, a writer and senior fellow with the Bulletin, said that while he thoroughly enjoyed the film, it made several historical blunders. Not least of these inaccuracies concerned Oppenheimer’s justification that creating the atomic bomb was necessary to beat Nazi Germany to the punch.
For one, Schwartz said, the U.S. had information that Germany had given up on its nuclear weapons program in 1942, a year before Oppenheimer started his program at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. For two, he noted, Lt. General Leslie Groves — played by Matt Damon in the film — stated in a memo that Japan was always the target, not Germany.
Regardless of this knowledge, Schwartz said, only one scientist at Los Alamos walked away from the program when Germany surrendered: Joseph Rotblat, a Polish physicist who had fled to the U.S. from Nazi-controlled Europe like so many of the other scientists who worked on the Manhattan Project.
“As soon as Germany surrendered, (Rotblat) said, ‘that's it, we’re done, I can't participate in this anymore.’ And he walked away,” Schwartz said. “Nobody else did that.”
The reason other scientists didn’t, according to Schwartz, is because “they were all fixated on finishing (the bomb) off to the end. It was, as Oppenheimer said, technically sweet, something interesting to do, so they weren't really thinking about the consequences at all.”
Oh, when will they ever learn?
Seventy-eight years to the day since the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, a small crowd of peace activists milled about in front of Henry Moore’s “Nuclear Energy”on the University of Chicago’s campus. The 12-foot oblong bronze figure, capped with a smooth mushroom-like top above a foundation of etched plinths, looked heavy and mournful amid the dull Sunday evening sky. The sculpture was inaugurated in 1967 to commemorate the groundbreaking achievement of the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Enrico Fermi and his team of researchers, who created the first self-sustaining nuclear reaction in 1942 under the stands of the U. of C.’s Stagg Field.
The misty evening was fitting: The crowd was gathered for an annual remembrance of the victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, which killed between 110,000 and 210,000 people. Attendees also paid tribute to those who lived downwind from American and other nuclear test sites, communities which suffered higher rates of cancer as a result of those tests.
As soon as Roberta Siegel stepped out of a car with her husband Howard Siegel and her walker, the remembrance got underway. An energetic Hyde Parker in her 80s, Siegel wore a white shirt with the names of all the nuclear test sites listed on the back, as if it were the concert tee for a touring band called the Manhattan Project. She led her fellow peace activists up the steps to the base of the bronze sculpture.
“Don’t worry, you can sit on it,” she said.
Although usually organized by Bradford Lyttle, the longtime pacifist and peace activist from Hyde Park, Siegel took up the mantle for organizing the remembrance this year while Lyttle recovers from gallbladder surgery. Lyttle used to come to these gatherings with a chart bearing his doomsday equations and wheeling a pair of speakers in a hand-built cart that was previously used by U. of C. scientists to transport blocks of graphite used for the first nuclear reaction, but at 95 years old, he is no longer physically able.
Regular attendees have mostly been locals of the neighborhood and clergy of various religious denominations, according to Siegel.
“We’re here to talk about nuclear non-proliferation and what the nuclear atomic age has brought or wrought,” she said.
For many of the last 35 years, Mike Bremer has attended the August 6 remembrance. He lives in Marquette Park and works for the Catholic Worker houses in Chicago. He said he first got involved in peace work because of concerns over nuclear war in the 1980s.
“Before the dissolution of the USSR, there were a lot of tensions with the U.S., especially after Reagan’s comments calling the Soviet Union an ‘evil empire,’” Bremer said. Later, “Obama came into office with the promise to rid the world of nuclear weapons, but instead that started a new phase of modernization.”
Now, with last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing war, Bremer fears tactical nuclear weapons could again be used on the battlefield.
He would like the U.S. to restart negotiations on nuclear arms control with Russia, China, India, Pakistan and Israel. “Nuclear powers should respond to the concerns of countries who’ve called for a nuclear weapons ban,” he said. “They’re useless militarily other than as something to threaten other nations with.”
Another attendee, Linda Lewison, spoke about the hubris of the U. of C. physicists conducting the world’s first nuclear tests beneath a densely populated neighborhood like Hyde Park.
“What insanity, they put us all at risk,” Lewison said. “They must’ve thought a lot of themselves.”
Bremer told the surprising story of why the first nuclear reaction took place on-campus at U. of C., beneath the feet of the circled attendees, instead of at the more remote Argonne Forest where the Argonne National Laboratory would later be finished. Although the latter would’ve been the more logical choice for a test site, the unionized machinists at that facility were on strike, so Fermi, who spoke fluent Italian, went over to Bridgeport, found some skilled Italian-American machinists and brought them in to do the work.
“It was done with scab labor,” Bremer said.
The remembrance concluded with the collective reading of Sara Teasdale’s poem "There Will Come Soft Rains," first published during World War I and about nature’s indifference to the possibility of mankind extinction. The evening concluded with a sorrowful rendition of activist and folk singer Pete Seeger’s 1955 “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” a song about the absences war leaves behind that has since been covered by musicians the world over.
“Oh, when will they ever learn?” sang the attendees before the circle slowly broke.
