Following a surge of cars at Promontory Point over Labor Day weekend, the Chicago Park District raised a long-dormant bollard in the 55th Street tunnel to curb vehicle access to the lakefront.
The move came after an outcry from park goers and cyclists on social media and in complaints to city offices. In these complaints, people protested the dozens of vehicles that lined the perimeter of the ostensibly car-free park and Lakefront Trail throughout the holiday weekend.
“(Cars) came through the tunnel. They didn’t have their flashers on … I was like, 'what is going on?'" said Jessica Allender, a Hyde Parker who took her two children to the Point each day that weekend. Every time she and her children visited the park, they watched as multiple vehicles drove through the 55th Street pedestrian underpass and along park walkways. She also saw an Uber attempt a U-turn on the Lakefront Trail.
“(I told) my kids to get up in the grass,” she said "My 7-year-old, he might jump out in front of something."
Over the years, cars have occasionally been spotted at the Point for events — the Park District allows a maximum of five in the park for dropping off deliveries or shuttling guests — though vehicles are otherwise prohibited. But vehicles driving on the Lakefront Trail, which cuts through the park, and around the Point itself has been a growing issue throughout the summer.
“It really seems like this is coming to a crescendo in a way that I have not seen in previous years,” said Eric Rogers, who commutes from South Shore to his job in the Loop every day via bicycle on the Lakefront Trail. “They’re parking (and) driving on our region’s busiest multi-use trail, where people that are walking and biking are not expecting to be exposed to vehicles.”
A board member of the Jackson Park Advisory Council, Rogers argued that part of the problem is due to a lack of signage and other barriers between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the lakefront to ward off vehicles.
“There are too many places where it’s possible for cars to get on the lakefront, and it’s not made obvious that they’re not supposed to,” he said. Rogers pointed to an incident last June, when dozens of cars drove onto the Lakefront Trail to circumvent an accident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Motorists typically access the lakefront via the 55th Street pedestrian underpass or a service entrance south of the Point, where there is a large gap in the guardrail that separates DuSable Lake Shore Drive from the Lakefront Trail. Drivers also enter frequently through another service entrance near 51st Street, the 57th Street pedestrian underpass and the parking lot just north of Oak Street Beach.
LaVonte Stewart, who runs the South Shore nonprofit Lost Boyz Inc., which provides youth sports programming in area parks, said that although he also doesn’t want cars cluttering the Point, he was excited to see so many people using the park.
“If anything, sometimes further south, you have underutilization of park spaces. It’s good that we have Chicagoans, especially after a pandemic, wanting to come back out and enjoy these open and green spaces,” Stewart said. “But with that, we have an obligation and a responsibility to the vision of Mr. Burnham (the landscape architect behind the South Side’s lakefront) to maintain and respect these spaces, and respect our collective use of the space.”
He suggested that part of the issue is due to limited space for free parking along the lakefront. “If I want to go over there and hang out, I’ve got to get here early enough to secure a parking spot,” Stewart said.
“To see robust activity, and to see our parks pouring over with people, that’s a good thing,” he continued. “(But) we all have equal rights to access this space, and so we want everybody’s experience to be one that is accessible, affordable and enjoyable.”
Park District interventions
In a statement about cars at the Point, Park District spokesperson Irene Tostado reiterated that only authorized vehicles are allowed in the park.
“There are designated areas along the Lakefront Trail intended for access by authorized vehicles, including the use of the bollards to allow authorized vehicles access via the underpass at 55th Street,” she said. “They are raised and lowered to allow for authorized vehicle passage only.”
Community members, many of whom have asked the Park District to raise the bollard for months, report that it was raised for the first time this summer on Tuesday, September 5. The Park District did not respond to the Herald’s questions about the bollard.
In complaints to the Park District, local legislative offices and over social media, park goers and cyclists continue to call for additional interventions to prevent vehicles from entering the park and trail.
Chief among these requests is an ask for more bollards at other underpasses and gates at service entrances. Other suggestions include signage to deter drivers from turning onto the service roads and bolstering public transit so fewer people need to drive.
In response to a Herald question as to whether the Park District would consider placing gates or other barriers along Lake Shore Drive, Tostado said only, “We look forward to working with the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and other sister city agencies on identifying potential solutions to help prevent restricted use of the Lakefront Trail.”
City and state leaders respond
Meanwhile, city and state officials are working to curb traffic as well.
“We need to figure out how we can use whatever we have available to us to prevent folks from being bad neighbors and to prevent unsafe conditions,” said Ald. Desmon Yancy (5th), whose ward encompasses the park. “We want to make sure that we’re making it clear that this isn’t what this space is designed for, and shouldn’t be used for vehicle transportation.”
He said his office recently reached out to both the 2nd District Police Department and the Park District asking for the bollard to be raised and for more signage indicating that driving and parking on the grass and path is prohibited.
Yancy’s office has also requested that police patrol the Point more frequently, mainly to ask people to move their cars. Yancy said he does not advocate for punitive measures such as ticketing, which disproportionately affect drivers who are people of color and low-income.
Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), the new Chair of the Committee on Pedestrian and Traffic Safety, said the issue of cars entering pedestrian and cyclist areas is citywide.
“We see this kind of behavior up and down the lakefront path,” he said. “Infrastructure changes take time, but I will admit to being frustrated that we haven’t seen changes that could have taken place already.”
Two years ago, a similar issue of cars driving on The 606 pedestrian trail in La Spata’s ward was curbed when the city installed retractable bollards.
State Sen. Robert Peters (D-13th), whose district includes the park, suggested a long-term solution to the car congestion will require addressing the root causes of why people on the South Side are driving to the park in the first place.
“Our transit agencies are facing an immense fiscal cliff, our park district has important maintenance that needs to get done,” Peters said. “We’re basically playing catch up to literally decades of painful disinvestment and infrastructure needs.”
“We’ve made it so it’s easier for most people to get from point A to point B via car,” he continued.
He cited Chicago’s long history of segregation and lack of public space for youth as a few reasons why people flock to places like Promontory Point.
“If you’re making the shift towards less car dependency, we’re turning a big boat here,” Peters said. This larger shift, he continued, looks like “protected bike lanes, reducing the reliance on the automobile itself, making public transportation safe and more exciting for people, making it more popular for people and making it more accessible.”
Both Peters and Yancy said they want the Point to continue to be a safe place for people.
“It’s a great, quiet space; a great space for community and a great space for people to feel safe,” Yancy said. “I want to make sure that any remedies we come up with allow for those things to (continue to) happen — for people to feel safe and feel like this is a space that is theirs.”
