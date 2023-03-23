In response to a recent spate of cars hitting pedestrians around the University of Chicago campus, U. of C. administrators have outfitted campus intersections with bright orange flags and large signs that read “stop and look before crossing.”
A spokesperson for the university said the signs and flags were installed at crosswalks along the Midway Plaisance on Friday, March 17 ahead of the start of the U. of C.’s spring quarter. Additional signs were placed at intersections around campus.
Since the beginning of this year, there have been four recorded incidents of cars hitting pedestrians around campus, per data from the U. of C. Police Department. The most recent recorded incident was on March 9, when a pedestrian was struck while crossing the street at 5811 S. Ellis Ave; they were transported by emergency responders to the U. of C. Medical Center.
From mid-January to early February, two pedestrians were hit around 55th Street between Woodlawn and University avenues; another was struck crossing the Midway Plaisance. Pedestrians in each collision were transported to the U. of C. Medical Center.
Over the same period in 2022, two pedestrians were struck by vehicles on or around the U. of C. campus, according to UCPD data. Only one pedestrian was hit over the same period in 2021.
“The flags were installed on a trial basis as one of the actions the University is taking to raise awareness of the issue. The University is also working with the City of Chicago, which makes final decisions related to road infrastructure, on potential infrastructure changes to further enhance pedestrian safety,” the spokesperson said.
The signs encourage pedestrians to carry these flags while crossing the street to increase visibility to oncoming traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.