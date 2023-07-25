At a contentious community meeting regarding conditions at the Wadsworth migrant shelter, dozens of Woodlawn residents expressed frustration about disruptions to daily life brought on by the neighboring shelter and the “lip service” many say they’ve gotten from the city.
Hosted by Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th) and a panel of city officials, the July 24 community meeting saw more than 50 people packed into the Apostolic Church of God, 6320 S. Dorchester Ave. The meeting began with a brief informational presentation addressing current conditions and a recent physical altercation at the Wadsworth shelter, 6420 S. University Ave., followed by more than an hour of public comment, during which residents decried overcrowding, a lacking security presence and poor communication from the city.
There are currently 583 people, mostly immigrants from Venezuela, sheltered at Wadsworth, according to city officials. Across Chicago, there are 5,479 people staying in 16 city-run shelters, and another 954 people sheltered in police stations. Since late August, more than 11,000 migrants have arrived in the city seeking shelter, primarily bussed from the Texas border as part of Gov. Greg Abbot’s protest of federal immigration laws.
According to Beatriz Ponce de León, Deputy Mayor of Immigrant, Migrant and Refugee Rights, at least one bus has arrived per day, carrying an average of 50 people. She noted that Wadsworth has the third largest number of inhabitants; two city-run shelters in Streeterville and the South Loop each house more than 1,000 people.
Officials also addressed a physical altercation between shelter residents and a Woodlawn neighbor that occurred last Friday, July 14.
According to Stephen Chung, Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department, the altercation began when a woman who lives near the Wadsworth building returned home to find her driveway blocked by a group of shelter residents. When she asked the group to move, Chung said, “It got a little heated, objects got thrown, there was a little back and forth, a physical altercation ensued.”
As a result of the altercation, 17 Wadsworth residents were removed from the shelter, 13 of whom can seek shelter at other locations in the city’s shelter system, according to officials. Four people have been banned from the entire shelter system.
As a response to the incident, city officials said they’ve brought on three additional staff members for the shelter’s night shift: a residential aide and two security staff, for a total of 29 people in-shelter at a time. A night shift supervisor has also been replaced and an additional security officer for the building’s exterior will be brought on.
Brandie Knazze, commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services, cited the expulsion of the 17 people involved in the incident as evidence of the city’s “no tolerance policy” for violence in action, adding that the shelter has increased the overlap between security’s day and night shifts. Glenn Cross, the deputy commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Assets, Information and Services, said security staff are patrolling the grounds every 30 minutes to move along people loitering.
Knazze also said the city is issuing a Request For Proposal in order to have local community-based organizations manage the shelter instead of its current contracted agencies.
During the public comment portion, about 20 residents alleged witnessing instances of drug use, illicit sexual activities, an excess of litter and late-night gatherings near the shelter. Others alleged trespassing and loitering occurring on the grounds of the nearby Kenneth Campbell Apartments, 6360 S. Minerva Ave., a Chicago Housing Authority building for older adults, and the University of Chicago Charter School’s Woodlawn Campus, 6300 S. University Ave.
“The lack of transparency regarding the organizations or entities within the shelter has got to stop,” said 20-year Woodlawn resident Natalie Vesga. “In addition, it’s apparent that there is no organized programming being put forth by the city for the folks in Wadsworth. We could be teaching them English, career skills (and) life skills that could be put to use in this country, and they could be contributing to our very community.”
Though there is no city-run programming, Chicago 4 All, an initiative of several Woodlawn community members and local churches, does offer English classes and weekly sports programming. The city has backed this initiative.
According to Knazze, about 60% of current Wadsworth residents have secured employment. Resettlement efforts at Wadsworth are also underway, she said, noting that the city is currently working on resettling at least 30 households.
Paul Gean, the Woodlawn resident who spearheaded the Chicago 4 All initiative, alleged overcrowding at the shelter.
“We were all here in January and we heard that the capacity was 500 people at that shelter,” Gean said. “It is inhumane to the residents of that shelter and to my neighbors to have more than 500 people.”
Others were frustrated with what they alleged was a general lack of concern from officials for the surrounding community.
“There was nothing on those slides about us, the residents of Greenwood and Woodlawn (avenues),” said Woodlawn resident Carolyn Samuels. “I want to know what you’re going to do for us, because I haven’t seen it.” She added that she reached out to Taylor’s office with complaints, but hasn’t gotten a response.
Taylor said she didn’t respond because she didn’t have any answers.
“Everybody thinks that I knew about (these issues), and I had no clue about it,” said Taylor. “I said to the mayor, ‘he owes you all an apology.’ This was not something any of us asked for. And I remember saying clearly to everybody that I did not want this in this part of the ward, because I knew this was going to happen.”
“What I’m asking people is, give me an opportunity to work with this administration,” she added. “Half of the people here are new, and we are working on it.”
Taylor reiterated that she will make sure the city has moved people out of Wadsworth by the promised two year mark, October 2024.
Officials said they are also working on measures to help those staying at the shelter understand how to “be better neighbors,” such as mandating daily litter pick-up shifts for shelter residents.
Officials’ presentation listed several organizations that the city is partnering with to provide case management services and cultural adaptation workshops. These workshops, Ponce de León said, are intended to help Wadsworth residents “become better acclimated to being in the city, to learn what it looks like to be better neighbors in the community and to help reinforce those policies and those rules that we’re putting in place.” Participating groups include the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, The Inner-City Muslim Action Network, the Latino Resource Institute of Illinois, Su Casa, Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council and Precious Blood Ministry of Reconciliation.
“We know that you can’t just put rules up, you also have to work with people to get them to understand and want to do that for themselves,” she added.
Officials also vowed that the new mayoral administration is committed to doing things differently.
“We know that we need better communication between the shelter staff and others, they will be working more closely with local police to resolve issues more quickly, so that things don’t escalate and the response is more rapid,” Ponce de León said. “We understand that the loud music, the different things that are going on around the neighborhood, have made it very hard for the seniors across the street, for people who live down the block, and that it’s been difficult to enjoy your neighborhood the way you were used to it.”
John Roberson, the city’s Chief Operating Officer, concurred.
“What we have done up to this point is necessary, but it is not sufficient. But the mayor is committed to getting it right,” he said. “I think this is 10 weeks for us, that we’ve been here, but I know for you (Woodlawn residents), it’s been more than 10 weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.