The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners rejected an appeal from 5th Ward aldermanic candidate Adrienne Irmer over a finding that she was not eligible to run for that office due to residency issues; she will be removed from the Feb. 28 municipal primary ballot.
Though Irmer lives in the 8th Ward, because City Council recently redistricted the city’s wards, candidates are eligible to run in a ward that overlaps the one they live in under the previous maps.
A Board of Elections hearing officer found, however, that the current 5th Ward boundaries do not overlap with the former boundaries of the 8th Ward. Specifically, the officer rejected the argument from Irmer’s lawyer that there was overlap in a 0.84-mile section of the Chicago Skyway, finding that the boundary between the former 5th and 8th wards ran along the expressway’s center, as does the wards’ current boundary.
Irmer appealed that decision to the Election Board commissioners last week, who decided against her unanimously.
The board had published a document in October listing which wards residents of the old wards could run in; the 5th Ward was not among those open to candidates who live in the old 8th Ward.
"The candidate in this situation had knowledge of the eligibility document that was created when she ran for office or she decided to run, certainly. So she knew that the Chicago Board of Elections had an opinion," said the plaintiffs' lawyer, Andrew Finko. "This isn't a matter of ambiguity anymore than the candidate coming in and kicking the banks of a pristine river and saying, 'Oh, the water's muddy.' There is no ambiguity."
Finko recalled the hearing testimony of elections board geographer Lawrence Hanson, who described all the well-defined census blocks of the new 5th Ward. Hanson, called to testify at the appeals meeting, said that there was no overlap between the wards.
Irmer and her attorney had no immediate comment after the hearing.
She can appeal the decision to the Circuit Court of Cook County. The court has upheld most of the commissioners' decisions, with notable exceptions regarding former Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s residency in 2011, which made it to the Illinois Supreme Court, and two 28th Ward aldermanic candidates whose appeals made it to the Illinois Appellate Court the same year.
The decision represents a stinging political setback to Irmer, who lost the 2018 state legislative primary to now-Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th) and sought an appointment to the Illinois Senate that went to Robert Peters (D-13th).
The Kenwood Academy graduate and daughter of DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center President and CEO Perry Irmer grew up in Hyde Park, attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and currently works external affairs for the Illinois Institute of Technology. She is also a commissioner of Special Service Area 42, covering 71st Street in South Shore, where she lives.
Early voting begins at the downtown elections supersite, 191 N. Clark St., at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Downtown early voting runs through Election Day, Feb. 28, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting sites in the wards open on Monday, Feb. 13, and run through Election Day with the same hours. The local sites are the King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave., in the 4th Ward, the Southside YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., in the 5th Ward and the Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St., in the 20th Ward. Precinct and other polling places are open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Vote-by-mail ballots can be requested through Feb. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.