Another candidate has thrown her hat into the ring to succeed retiring Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th): Adrienne Irmer, a public policy administrator and commissioner for Special Services Area #42, which oversees economic development in South Shore.
Irmer announced her candidacy on Tuesday, September 13 with an early endorsement from former U.S. Sen. Carol Moseley Braun and an eagerness to explain how her professional and civic background would prepare her well for public service on City Council.
Raised in Hyde Park, Irmer now lives in and is raising children in South Shore. "I have service in my heart and in my blood. I was raised to be a community-first person," she said. "I think it's a great opportunity to give back to these two communities that made me who I am." Irmer is also the daughter of Perri Irmer, president and CEO of the DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl.
Irmer said she would be "a very strong steward for the ward" from the first day on the job, pointing to her current role as assistant vice president of external affairs at the Illinois Institute of Technology and past constituent service work for former state Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-13th).
From her professional experience, Irmer said she said she would be able to build relationships and coalitions to get services for the ward and win council votes. She said she knows how municipal government works in collaboration with state and federal governments. (In her role at Illinois Institute of Technology, she's lobbied with other universities for the state to increase the amount of money in the Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants given to income-eligible Illinois students.) And she said she is familiar with the city's bureaucracy.
In 2020, Irmer was also appointed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot as commissioner for Special Service Area #42 (71st Street and Stony Island Avenue), where she has been involved in investing money for things like beautification, litter abatement and surveillance cameras in concert with the Department of Planning and Development.
If elected, Irmer said an early priority would be to set about streamlining ward services like tree-trimming, snow-removal and road-repair.
"There's a process at the city that bottlenecks, and it bottlenecks around 3-1-1," she said. "What I would like to do is make it part of the staff's job to batch all of the 3-1-1 requests every week and figure out where the requests are coming in so that if we get a tree-trimmer, we can deploy them all at once to the same area instead of having to double-back to the same area."
She would like to effect a city-wide program through ordinance, "to development a system that's actually streamlined at the process level at the city, so that they're also doing that as opposed to us as alderpeople also having to streamline their request process."
"Every alderperson has to provide these services to their constituents. It would be in their best interest to figure out a way that we could streamline the process at the city level, because then we all get the service that we need and people don't get trees interfering with their power lines and potholes sitting open for months and seasons on end."
In terms of public safety, Irmer is interested in the city's pilot Corridor Ambassador program, in which community organizations like Bright Star Community Outreach, 333 E. 35th St., provide trauma counseling, anti-violence intervention training and workforce development programs.
"That's a solution that doesn't cost a billion dollars but is actually really effective at putting community members in front of community members to connect them with resources that they need, whether it's workforce development, housing or childcare. I think that would go a long way towards making communities safer without necessarily relying on very expensive policing," Irmer said.
In terms of housing, Irmer said she would like to see developers put in more affordable units in transit-oriented developments, the city-incentivized mixed-use developments within a short walking distance of public transit.
In line with her role at SSA #42, Irmer said she would like to "take a hard look" at the city's vacant property tax relief program to promote business development in South Shore.
The county assessor allows owners to apply for tax relief for two years if they are making "good faith efforts" to lease the property. Block Club has reported that three in five storefronts on 75th Street in South Shore were empty in 2020 and that nearly half on 79th Street were as well. Irmer said the city needs to assess with the assessor and other stakeholders how long commercial property owners have been taking advantage of a tax break that incentivizes keeping their properties vacant.
Additionally, she wants to examine how to get banks to finance business owners who want to open on 71st Street and other commercial corridors like it. "As I'm knocking doors, I'm hearing wonderful business ideas, and I'm also hearing from folks that it's difficult to get the funding," she said.
If elected, Irmer said her ward office would employ a staffer working on business, economic and community development to liaise between city departments, chambers of commerce and organizations like the Urban League to bring resources to would-be entrepreneurs.
"I have a vision of an office with very, very talented people who are hungry to bring resources to the 5th Ward and will work collaboratively, innovatively and help get the work done with me," she said.
Asked about Hyde Park, Irmer said she would like to use the aldermanic office to bring together decision-makers like the University of Chicago with community members to discuss what kind of businesses are wanted in commercial properties the university owns. She noted the U. of C.'s nonprofit and business incubators and suggested work be done to encourage participants in those programs to open locally.
This is Irmer's second campaign for public office, after coming in fourth place in the 2018 primary election to succeed longtime Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25th) in the Illinois House. This time, Irmer said she is paying better attention to campaign data and has hired more experienced staff.
