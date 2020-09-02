Protesters with Care Not Cops reoccupied the street in front of University of Chicago Provost Ka Yee Lee’s house after a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The group had largely moved to the sidewalk after Chicago police issued dispersal orders against them Sunday and Monday.
After erecting a picnic tent, four protesters used zip ties to fasten themselves to the structure. Organizers set up twin barricades using orange traffic cones and PVC pipe. Six people used their bicycles to form a wall.
The move back into the street, inviting arrest, came after Lee issued a statement Tuesday stating that the school had “no intention” of disbanding UCPD and criticizing protesters for going “beyond any civil bounds.” She also said that the administration would not agree to the group’s demands for a public meeting, but had issued an invitation for a private meeting.
In the Wednesday press conference, organizers condemned Lee and the school. “She completely refused to have a meeting in public. What is she afraid of? Why can’t she come out and meet with us where we can hold her accountable?” said Lilly Le, an organizer with UC United.
Michelle Yang, a recent U. of C. graduate who was a member of Care Not Cops while in school, recounted a private meeting the group had with previous provost Daniel Diermeier and Derek Douglas, vice president for Civic Engagement and External Affairs, after the shooting of Charles Soji Thomas in early 2018.
“They were so dismissive and belittling. they said, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about — the community loves UCPD,’ ” said Yang. “They were taking the meeting for press.”
As of press time, three CPD officers and two UCPD officers were present at the occupation, but no one had been arrested.
