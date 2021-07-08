From the late sixties to the mid-seventies, Hyde Park was a hotbed of activity in the draft resistance movement to the Vietnam War.
On Woodlawn Avenue alone, three organizations operated draft resistance and conscientious objector (CO) programs: both the Quaker House, 5615 S. Woodlawn Ave., and the Chicago Center for Black Religious Studies (an adjunct of the Chicago Theological Seminary) provided draft counseling for men seeking to file conscientious objections to the war, while the First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., offered work for COs serving out their enlistment in alternative social service work, rather than fighting.
Throughout the neighborhood, activists discreetly hosted AWOL soldiers in their homes, helping them on their journeys to Canada.
Soldiers left the United States for Canada in order to avoid potential imprisonment for dodging the draft — though of the 570,000 men classified as draft offenders, only 3,250 were jailed. The Selective Service Administration, which implemented draft law through its notoriously varied and racially discriminatory local draft boards, recognized 171,000 COs during the Vietnam period.
In Hyde Park, the political positions of anti-imperialist secular groups — including the Students for a Democratic Society, Hyde Park Anti Draft Union, and Chicago Area Draft Resisters — dovetailed with the decades-long opposition to war of the Quaker, pacifist organization The American Friends Service Committee and the civil rights legacy of the First Unitarian Church.
The earliest record in the Herald’s archives of anti-draft activity appears to be an announcement for the opening of draft counseling services at the Quaker House in December of 1967. Write-ups of campus protests appear from 1967 onward. And notices for Joseph Tuchinsky’s speech “Facing the Draft: What Can a Man Do?” at the Whole Coffee House (near Chicago State University) ran in the notices section in November 1968. His speech “Draft Counseling and the Rights of our Young men'' at the KAM Temple Sunday Morning Lecture Series appears in a March 1970 edition.
Tuchinsky wrote the book on draft law, “Guide to the Draft” out of his home on University Avenue, working late into the night after his baby had fallen asleep. According to Tuchinsky, it became the definitive guide to avoiding the draft, selling over 100,000 copies nationwide. Its aim was to give readers “some control over your own destiny.”
Tuchinsky’s friend David H. Finke worked as a draft counselor at the Quaker House, where he helped hundreds of men navigate the labyrinth of draft law. Jon Rice was in turn friends with Finke; Finke remembered helping Rice publish a pamphlet series on Black people and cowboys through an educational outreach grant provided by the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC).
Rice served out his enlistment in alternative service as a cook at the First Unitarian Church pre-school. It was here, Rice said, that he had first been part of an integrated community.
Finke, Tuchinsky and Rice shared some of their memories of Hyde Park draft resistance, and the political activities and friendships that blossomed in the neighborhood at the time. The Herald’s interviews have been edited and arranged for clarity.
David H. Finke
I came to Chicago Theological Seminary with an interest in church history, particularly what was called the left wing of the Reformation. I realized that of the historic peace churches, the Quakers and the Mennonites were the direct descendants of those earlier churches that moved against the state churches. I wondered, “What does that look like today?” Hyde Park/Kenwood had a Mennonite church at 46th and Woodlawn, and it had a Quaker congregation at 57th and Woodlawn. I started visiting Quakers out of curiosity but then I ended up sticking around—they really got to me.
I was attending the meeting on draft law in 1967. (The Herald appears to have a record of the notice for this meeting.) The executive director of the Chicago office of the American Friends Service Committee, was there. He informed me that a vacancy opened up for a position called Peace Education Secretary. One of the responsibilities was to work with people who had a conscientious objection to military service. At the time I started, two or three people a week would stop by the office with questions about it — by the end there were thousands, maybe tens of thousands around the city.
We established about thirty neighborhood draft counseling centers. Joe Tuchinsky was in charge of overseeing my work. Joe and me and some volunteers started a committee called the Midwest Committee for Draft Counseling, which then became the wholesaler, training the counselors, who would then be the retailer counselors out in the neighborhood satellite centers. The Quaker House was one of these centers.
During the week of the Democratic Convention of 68, The Quaker House housed 70 or 80 people — all of them sleeping here in sleeping bags. An AWOL GI had been given sanctuary in the House, Victor Bell. And when Bell walked out of the meeting at the end of convention week, two plainclothes Army CID (Criminal Investigation Division) cops grabbed him and pulled him into an unmarked car. People went out and surrounded the cop’s car, deterring it. I remember that my friend Staughton Lynd, a noted historian, walked up to the window and said “Officer, these people will not move. They are prepared to die in solidarity with this young man.” Staughton talked them out of running these people down.
Nine people were arrested, while Bell was taken to a stockade at Fort Riley, Kansas.
There was a U. of C. student named Dave Aiken who became well known as a columnist at the Sun Times, writing a weekly column called “Ask the Draft Counselor”. He was using the training he had gotten at the Quaker House to answer the questions that a whole generation of young men were sending in, in their efforts to avoid the war machine. I will say with some pride that our trained draft counselors knew more about selective service law than all but five or six lawyers in the city of Chicago.
Joseph Tuchinsky
I became involved with draft counseling the way most people at that time did — and that was dealing with my own case. I had filed as a conscientious objector, and went through a considerable ordeal with the draft boards and the Selective Service system turned me down.
The appeals went on for several years before finally I passed the age limit, and was no longer eligible for the draft. In those years I learned a great deal. I started working in the office of the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), a Quaker organization, and they were aware that among the people in the office, I was the one with the most experience with the selective service process. They sent people to me, and as they send more people to you, you learn more.
I learned all the details. I read everything. I subscribed to a publication for lawyers on selective service law and court precedents, though I’m not a lawyer. I would read court decisions, I read the selective service act countless times. I started work on the “Guide to the Draft” in 1968, writing most of it myself, with help from Arlo Tatum.
I would start writing after we put the baby to bed. I wrote and researched all night, and in the morning I got some sleep. I did almost all the writing in the apartment in Hyde Park, on University. It became the definitive guide — it was even recommended by the Selective Service Committee.
I thought the draft process was grotesquely unfair. It hit teenagers, young men, 18, 19, 20 years old with no experience in laws and procedures. It pitted them up against an organization of draft board members who often had very little training themselves. The men who came to me for assistance with the draft became good friends.
Jon Rice
I had signed onto the Marine Corps in ‘66. I was sent to Quantico, Virginia. There was a bayonet exercise — you had to twist the bayonet in at a 45 degree angle so it wouldn’t get stuck in a man’s ribs. I felt I couldn’t do that. I couldn’t kill. I put the bayonet down. They told me, “If you don’t think you can do that, we don’t want you.” It was easier for me to get out than other COs.
My first alternative service assignment was a hospital in St. Charles, Illinois, but I couldn’t take it out there. Segregation in those days was very strict — it felt like a foreign country. I came back here and this (Hyde Park) was an integrated community. First Unitarian was the first integrated Church I had ever seen. I’m from the ghetto, you know, and I didn’t like white people. I was a racist. They tell you that you can’t be a reverse racist, but it’s not true. That experience changed me.
The Church had a job for conscientious objectors for very low pay, as a cook in the pre-school. There was a girl there, her name was Teletha, and she told me, “John whatever it is you want to do, there’s a book on it somewhere,” and she gave me the “Joy of Cooking.” I read it and I became the cook...she was quite a girl, the teacher in the preschool.
Everything was going on here. There were protests against the war emanating out of U of C, up and down 57th Street. There were peace movement meetings at the Church. At the pre-school, I would get surplus food from the Department of Agriculture and donate it to the Illinois Chapter of the Black Panther Party. They were running free breakfast programs for kids on 43rd street.
Across the street was the center for Black Religious Studies, which had a program for draft counseling. They taught you how to read the law, how you could resist the draft, how you could cope if you were in trouble with the army, if you went AWOL. I served as a liaison between them and the Panther Party.
Chris Moore was a preacher (at First Unitarian) at the time, and was going around in the community and recruiting poor black kids from the Robert Taylor homes to come sing in the choir. This was a very radical idea back in the 60s. There were about 150 kids. He listened to their music, to Black Spirituals. The choir sang Spirituals and he taught them German music, French, Italian, Renaissance music.
The kids tore this place up good (laughter). Black kids and white kids. When my tour was over as a cook I became the janitor and had to clean up after them. I would find them, you know, down in the crypt. “You can’t do that here! Get out of here!” (laughs). I’d have to break them up. They were just having a real cultural experience in a lot of ways. They were having liaisons. There was that novelty. You lived in this segregated world and all of a sudden you’re meeting. There were interracial marriages that came out of it.
I’d take the kids up to the bell tower sometimes and put them on the roof and ask them to sing. People would be down there looking, “Where’s that music coming from?” (laughs)
It was a magical time. I had never seen anything like that.
