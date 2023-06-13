Summer Fest is back on the Midway Plaisance this Saturday and Sunday, bringing with it an estimated 20,000 hip-hop fans a day, as well as several road closures and parking restrictions. The closures and restrictions began on a rolling basis on Monday, June 12; most will last through June 22.
Starting June 12, parking restrictions were put in place for eastbound Midway Plaisance from Ellis to Dorchester avenues.
On June 13, eastbound Midway Plaisance from Woodlawn to Blackstone avenues is closed.
On June 14, westbound Midway Plaisance from Woodlawn to Blackstone avenues will close, as will Woodlawn from 59th to 60th streets. Westbound Midway Plaisance from Ellis to Dorchester avenues will restrict parking
On June 15, eastbound and westbound Midway Plaisance will close from Ellis to Blackstone avenues. Dorchester from 59th to 60th streets will also close. The South Side of 59th Street from Ellis to Dorchester avenues will restrict parking, as will the north side of 60th Street from Ellis to Dorchester.
On June 16, the eve of the festival, Midway will be closed in both directions from Ellis to Stony Island Avenues.
From June 17 to 19, the Midway will be closed in both directions from Cottage Grove to Stony Island avenues. Ellis Avenue from 59th to 60th streets, as well as 59th Street and 60th Street from Ellis to Dorchester Avenues will also close.
During thees dates, 59th Street and 60th Street from Cottage Grove to Dorchester Avenues will also restrict parking.
The festival will run from 12 p.m. to about 10 p.m. each day. For more information on area closures, visit: safety-security.uchicago.edu/en/news-alerts/2023-06-12-hyde-park-summer-fest-impacts
