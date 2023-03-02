Robinson won most of local vote in 4th Ward contest; Butler slightly exceeded his overall margin
State Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-5th) has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Ald. Sophia King (4th) on City Council, having won every precinct in the ward in the Feb. 28 municipal election.
His failure to clear 50%, however, means he will likely face the apparent second-place finisher Prentice Butler, King’s chief of staff, in an April 4 runoff.
Robinson won around 46% of the vote in six of the ward’s precincts in Hyde Park and Kenwood south of 47th Street, just below his ward-wide margin. He appears to have won a majority of the vote in nine of the ward’s 28 precincts.
Butler, meanwhile, won almost 18% of the local vote, exceeding his 15% margin across the ward. Third-place finisher Ebony Lucas, a real estate attorney, trailed him ward-wide by less than a percentage point but only won a little less than 13% of the local vote.
Separated by a margin of 60 votes, a second place finisher won’t be officially announced until the remaining mail-in ballots are tallied up.
Butler and Lucas both polled some of their highest margins in Kenwood. Lucas came in second place in several of the ward’s precincts, but Butler beat her in five of the six in Hyde Park-Kenwood.
The probable defeat marks Lucas’ third in the 4th Ward. She lost to King in a 2017 special election after the alderwoman’s appointment to City Council and again in 2019, when she was King’s sole challenger. Lucas won a smaller percentage of the vote this year than she did in her previous two elections.
Desmon Yancy and Tina Hone split Hyde Park precincts in 5th Ward race
Tina Hone, outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s former chief engagement officer and a Hyde Park resident, owes her ticket to the 5th Ward’s runoff election to voters in the neighborhood.
The overall top vote-getter, South Shore community organizer Desmon Yancy, won a lower percentage of the vote in Hyde Park than he did across the ward, 26.1% versus 23.6%. He nevertheless bettered Hone’s 22.7% margin in Hyde Park; Hone got 17.8% of the overall vote.
Yancy, outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston’s endorsee, nearly swept the ward’s South Shore precincts, losing one in the Jackson Park Highlands to businessman Kris Levy by a single vote. (Levy came in seventh place overall, after Woodlawn activist Joshua Gray.)
Three other Hyde Parkers, attorney Renita Ward, former Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce head Wallace Goode and Jocelyn Hare, who works at the University of Chicago’s Harris Policy Labs, came in third, fourth and fifth place in the neighborhood, winning 13.8%, 13.3% and 10.7%, respectively. Their ward-wide margins were 12.4%, 10.6% and 7.7%.
Dee Perkins of South Shore, Marlene Fisher of Greater Grand Crossing, Gabriel Piemonte of Woodlawn and Robert Palmer of Greater Grand Crossing, finished out the pack. Piemonte, a former Herald editor, saw his support drop more than 20 points since the first round of the ward's 2019 aldermanic campaign in which he also ran. Palmer has twice been a candidate for Congress in Illinois’ 1st House district.
