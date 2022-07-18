Monday morning, July 18, Sheila Clay, a local artist and sculpture student at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., had her statue dedicated to Ukraine blessed by Rev. Andriy Delisandru from St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral,835 N. Oakley Blvd. In attendance were representatives from Ald. Leslie Hairston’s (5th) office and state Rep. Kam Buckner’s (D-26th) office.
Clay said she sought getting the statue blessed because of the number of lives lost in the ongoing war with Russia.
Explaining the symbolism behind this particular sculpture, Clay said the circles at the top represent the nations that have expressed unity with Ukraine; the side view shows those whose lives were lost and born; and the brick detailing represents the need to rebuild. The rest are well-known Ukrainian symbols: the white stork, fruits, pies and Independence Monument in Kyiv. A classmate also gifted her a sunflower, which she placed into the top.
The statue was blessed prior to its firing, and once it goes through the kiln, Clay explained that the top half will be painted blue and the bottom yellow, for the Ukrainian flag. She then plans to send a picture to President Joe Biden, to show how “we have to go to a higher consciousness of love for your neighbor” and “rise above the greediness of the land.”
“I hope this does show that there is love among people like me in America that care as an artist to give them something,” Clay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.