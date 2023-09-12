A flurry of events is coming to Hyde Park this fall. From world-premier jazz performances to a chrysanthemum market, there will be plenty to do in the neighborhood this season.
The Chicago Underground Film Festival (CUFF)
September 13-17
The world’s longest-running underground film festival will make its South Side debut this week with three days of screenings and events in Hyde Park.
Now in its 30th year, CUFF features a program of more than 100 short and feature films by independent artists. The programmed works are varied, but generally showcase unconventional takes on the medium that often get “sidelined by the more typical, market-driven fests,” per the festival’s website.
The festival’s opening night will take place at the Gene Siskel Film Center downtown on Wednesday, September 13. Thursday through Sunday, the rest of the fest’s screenings will be hosted at the newly renovated Harper Theater, 5238 S. Harper Ave.
“By embracing Hyde Park’s rich cultural mosaic, we ignite a vibrant tapestry of diversity, inviting artists and audiences from all walks of life to experience our boundary-pushing cinematic offerings,” Bryan Wendorf, CUFF’s founder and artistic director, told the Chicago Crusader.
Three Chicago-made films will premiere at the festival: “For Kicks,” “Jan Terri: No Rules” and “Melomaniac.”
Directed by Sean Fahey, “For Kicks” is a documentary following Chicago martial artist Eugene Thomas. A martial arts actor, Thomas starred in films such as the 1982 “The Final Duel” and 1999 “Shaolin Dolemite,” a continuation of Rudy Ray Moore’s Dolemite series.
“Jan Terri: No Rules,” by directors Darren Hacker and Fred Hickler, profiles the woman behind the viral “Worst Music Video Ever.”
Chicago’s “Taping Guy” Aadam Jacobs and his archive of live rock concert recordings are the focus of “Melomaniac,” directed by Katlin Schneider.
Tickets and information are available at cuff.org.
Hyde Park Jazz Festival
September 23-24
The 17th annual Hyde Park Jazz Festival is “back to full force” next week, bringing free jazz to 13 stages across Hyde Park.
“Every year we try to create an energy and a program that represents what’s going on in jazz as well as reflecting the history,” said Kate Dumbleton, the artistic executive director of the festival. “Once again, we’re really looking at the history of music with a focus on the history of the music on the South Side of Chicago, but also the energy of the future.”
“We’re (also) really focusing and highlighting the amazing breadth and depth of women band leaders, and women who are creating new ideas about jazz as well as those that are reflecting the history of the music over the years,” she continued.
Featured performers at this year’s festival include world-renowned poet and activist Nikki Giovanni and creative flutist and composer Nicole Mitchell. The festival will premier Mitchell’s “Southside Love Letter,” a tribute to Chicago.
Melanie Charles, Enda Owens, Bethany Pickens, Camilla Menniette, Silvia Bolognesi and Meagan McNeal, Joan Collaso, Courtney Bryan’s Requiem and De Alexander’s Ancestors Reign will also take the stage.
The tributes to the city do not stop there. Jason Adasiewicz will pay homage to Chicago-native musician Roscoe Mitchell with a vibraphone performance. Late trumpeter Jaimie Branch is also being honored by Josh Berman and Ben LaMar Gay in “Everywhere Often: for jaimie.”
For a full schedule and venue information, visit hydeparkjazzfestival.org.
Fall Bulb & Mum Sale
September 23
The Hyde Park Garden Fair’s 63rd annual Fall Bulb & Mum Sale will return to the Hyde Park Shopping Center just as the neighborhood's fall colors begin to appear.
Held in the Hyde Park Shopping Center, 5450 S. Lake Park Ave., the one-day sale focuses primarily on two plants: bulbs for a colorful spring bloom and chrysanthemums for autumn color.
“We’ll have 100 or more chrysanthemums, all different colors, all different shapes and sizes,” fair organizer George Rumsey said. “They usually disappear very quickly. We unload the trucks and open up and people just descend in droves and grab armloads.”
Joining the usual tulip, allium and quill bulbs this year are a selection of native plants, which have “exploded in popularity over the past couple years,” Rumsey said. One native plant he’s eager to feature is green dragon, a relatively rare plant that resembles a large lizard’s tongue.
The sale is hosted by the Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Conference; proceeds from the events go toward community beautification programs at local parks and gardens, among other neighborhood projects.
For those new to gardening, volunteers will be stationed around the sale to assist. More information is available at hydeparkgardenfair.org/fall-fair.
Children’s Book Fair
October 1
The annual Children’s Book Fair comes back to 57th Street on October 1. Taking place at 1200 E. 57th St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the fair will feature story tellers, live music and other performers alongside a wide selection of children’s titles.
For more information, email 57thbookfair@gmail.com.
Hyde Park Used Book Sale
October 7-9
Another long-running HPKCC event, the Hyde Park Used Book Sale, will return to the Hyde Park Shopping Center October 7 through 9.
The event has been held on the second weekend of October since its inception in 1954 as a fundraiser during the Korean War.
“Our most popular section is mystery (books),” Rumsey told the Herald. “We’ve already got a huge collection of mysteries. People come and buy bag after bag. It’s all winter-reading.”
More information can be found by emailing booksale@hydepark.org.
