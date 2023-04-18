Editor's note: This guide was originally published in October.
With spring well underway, local gardeners who haven't yet nabbed a community garden plot should do so soon. But fear not, the Herald compiled a comprehensive list of gardening plots and patches from Kenwood to Woodlawn.
62nd Street Garden
1364 E. 62nd Street
The 62nd Street Community Garden is a part of NeighborSpace, Chicago’s land trust. It currently has 94 raised bed plots which are leased to individual families for the growing season to independently plant, maintain and harvest. Gardeners may also participate in their Gleaning Program, where gardeners donate their extra produce to the Hyde Park-Kenwood Food Pantry.
Cost is $50 for a full plot or $25 for a half plot, which are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Typically all plots are reserved early in the season. If you join their waiting list this year, you might need to wait until the following year to receive a plot. Send an email to info@62garden.com to join the waiting list.
Season runs from around March 1 - Nov. 15. info@62garden.com, 62garden.com
65th and Woodlawn Community Garden
1228 E 65th St.
The 65th and Woodlawn Garden is a cooperative garden that houses more than 100 (10’ by 10’) plots. They garden organically and have compost bins available for neighbors to contribute. There is also a grill, fire pit and common picnic area.
Season typically runs from early May through the end of October. 65thandwoodlawn@gmail.com; 773-800-0075. chicagofirstchurch.org/community-gardens/
Brickyard Garden
6115-19 S. Woodlawn Ave
Founded in 1978 and folded into NeighborSpace in 2008, Brickyard garden today has 25 plots, along with student volunteers from the U. of C. hospitals and other area schools. Many gardeners grow vegetables, and their common areas are full of perennial beds, a grape arbor and a visiting family of cats. Brickyard has regular garden workdays throughout the season, as well as occasional potlucks.
Season typically runs May through October. bhelphand@neighbor-space.org, neighbor-space.org/brickyard-garden
Cornell Oasis Garden
4850 S. Cornell Dr. (located within Burnham Park)
Part of the Hyde Park-Kenwood community for over 40 years, Cornell Oasis Garden has both vegetable garden plots and a large woodland with native wildflowers and ferns. It currently has 42 garden plots (size varies)that use organic growing practices. In addition, they offer guided birding/butterfly experiences for the public. For more information on volunteer days or other ways to participate, please contact communitygardens@chicagoparkdistrict.com.
Season typically runs May through November. Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. communitygardens@chicagoparkdistrict.com, chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/cornell-oasis-community-garden
Kumunda Community Garden
Kimbark Avenue between 64th and 65th Streets.
Kumunda is the smaller counterpart to the 65th & Woodlawn Community Garden, and is also located near, and owned by, First Presbyterian Church. In Nyanja (the language of an ethnic group in Malawi and Zambia), Kumunda means “in the garden.” The garden was founded in 2013 and contains about 50 plots that cost about $40 annually.. There is also a fire pit and gathering area in the garden.
Season typically runs May through October, 65thandwoodlawn@gmail.com, 773-800-0075, chicagofirstchurch.org/community-gardens/
Kenwood Park Ornamental Community Garden
1330 E. 50th St. (located within Kenwood Community Park)
The ornamental (non food-producing) garden is maintained by volunteers from the community for the beautification of the park and enjoyment of park patrons. To volunteer or to learn more about other ways to participate, contact the park district via email at communitygardens@chicagoparkdistrict.com.
Season typically runs May through November. Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. communitygardens@chicagoparkdistrict.com, chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/kenwood-park-ornamental-community-garden
Kenwood Park Permaculture Garden
1330 E. 50th St.
This community garden in Kenwood Park operates as a permaculture food forest garden in order to teach and demonstrate permaculture principles. It is a cooperative community space growing food in an environmentally sustainable manner. The garden consists primarily (but not exclusively) of native and perennial plants and relies on minimal external inputs. The space also functions as a wildlife refuge for bees, birds, and other insects and as a pollinator garden. For more information on volunteer days or other ways to participate, please contact communitygardens@chicagoparkdistrict.com.
Season typically runs May through November. Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. communitygardens@chicagoparkdistrict.com, chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/kenwood-park-ornamental-community-garden
Nichols Park Ornamental Community Garden and Chinese Garden
1300 E. 55th St. (located within Nichols Park)
This ornamental (non-food producing) garden is maintained by volunteers from the community for the beautification of the park and enjoyment of park patrons. The Chinese garden is maintained as an educational space to teach children and others about healthy food and caring for the environment. For more information on volunteer days for either garden or other ways to participate, contact communitygardens@chicagoparkdistrict.com.
Season typically runs May through November. Open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. communitygardens@chicagoparkdistrict.com, chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/nichols-park-chinese-garden and chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/nichols-park-ornamental-community-garden
