On any given spring afternoon, two young men and a woman lie on their backs on a blanket in the grassy field at Promontory Point. They are picnicking, swapping stories and falling into the tangles of a budding love triangle, made only slightly more complicated by the espionage story that would later upend their lives.
That reenacted scene could’ve happened yesterday in Hyde Park. And yet, when it occurs near the beginning of Steve James’ new documentary, “A Compassionate Spy,” it is set in the late 1940s, an era of creeping Cold War paranoia. The film chronicles the extraordinary life of wunderkind physicist and Soviet spy Theodore “Ted” Hall and his relationship with his indomitable, opinionated widow Joan Hall, covering much of the late-20th century’s history and globetrotting from Hyde Park — where the couple met and married — and New York City to Cambridge in the United Kingdom.
“This is a love story as much as it's a geopolitical story or a story about the bomb,” James said at a talk following an August 7 screening at the Gene Siskel Film Center.
The film documents how, at the precocious age of 18, the titular spy Ted Hall is plucked from the senior class at Harvard University to become the youngest member of the Manhattan Project. While working on the atomic bomb in Los Alamos, Ted Hall soon grows concerned about what an unconstrained U.S. might do as the sole possessor of the nuclear bomb, and makes the difficult decision to pass nuclear secrets through his school chum Saville Sax to the U.S.’s ostensible ally at the time, the U.S.S.R.
“His fear was that the U.S. getting the bomb and having that monopoly on the bomb would be destabilizing,” said James. “And the things that he feared were not implausible at all.”
As detailed in the film through archival documents and interviews, the U.S. government pressured the Soviets to withdraw from Iran shortly after World War II in 1946, using the atomic bomb as a cudgel to have its way in terms of oil concessions. During that same period, the U.S. military was drawing up war plans for preemptive strikes all across the Soviet Union.
“To be 18 or 19 and (have) that ability and perspective is kind of remarkable,” James said of Ted Hall’s foresight.
Although the spying for the Soviets takes place early on, the consequences of these actions last Ted and Joan Hall’s lifetimes. Tapped phones, FBI tails and the execution of fellow Manhattan Project scientists Julius and Ethel Rosenberg eventually lead them to leave the country.
While American intelligence expected the Soviets to develop the bomb eventually, the secrets Ted Hall furnished them with are estimated to have sped their timetable up by five years, according to the historians interviewed in the film.
“We were always going to have an arms race unless the United States actually followed through (with plans) and did a preemptive strike and blew the Soviet Union off the face of the Earth,” James said. “But that would have been quite a cost.”
Neutron bomb designer Sam Cohen is shown in the film almost boiling with rage, saying Hall should’ve been shot for passing on nuclear secrets to the Soviets.
If they had been caught, “there's no question Ted would have been executed, and maybe Joan, too, even though she didn't know him until after his spying was over,” James said.
But James doesn’t see his protagonist as a traitor.
“Even if you believe what Ted did was misguided and wrong, it was courageous,” James said. “He did it for what he perceived to be the right reasons. He wasn't doing it because he hated the United States. He wasn't doing it because he wanted the Soviet Union to triumph. He wasn't doing it because he wanted money, like a lot of spies do.”
“A Compassionate Spy” relies most heavily on on-camera interviews with Ted, Joan and their two daughters, as well as archival footage to document Hall’s important role transmitting detailed diagrams of the first atomic bomb to the Soviets.
James, a two-time Academy Award-nominated documentary filmmaker, sets many of his projects in Chicago. He won the Academy Award for editing for his 1994 documentary “Hoop Dreams” about the trajectories of two basketball-obsessed boys from the South and West sides and was nominated for one in 2016 for “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” about a small Chinatown bank in New York City that was the only financial institution to face criminal charges after the subprime mortgage crisis. “A Compassionate Spy” is his first feature-length documentary since “Abacus” debuted, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival last year. It follows on the heels of his lauded documentary series “City So Real,” which chronicles Chicago’s 2019 mayoral race, the Covid-19 pandemic and the uprisings following the police murder of George Floyd.
James said that the idea for the new film started with “Abacus.” A journalist, Dave Lindorff, who was interviewed in “Abacus,” came into contact with Joan after writing an appreciation of Ted Hall in Counterpunch Magazine. After striking up a friendship with her, Lindorff reached out to one of James’ trusted producers about doing a film, and after the two had read up on Ted’s story, they headed to Cambridge, England to spend a few days with Joan Hall.
“We were really taken with her. She was an extraordinary person and storyteller with a deep love for Ted,” James said. “Ted's story is pretty remarkable. But so is hers.”
After moving to Cambridge, Joan Hall completed a Ph.D. and taught Italian literature for many years.
“If it could have been told entirely through Ted and Joan, I would have done it,” he said. “But I felt like we needed at least a few experts to kind of ground it and give credence to his views and Joan's views about the way this all went down.”
Prior to the film’s release, James shared the film with Joan Hall and her daughters to get their feedback and response.
“We don't hand over editorial control,” James said, but “we feel like we owe that to them. It's part of the trust that is hopefully built up,”
He said that’s the standard approach at Kartemquin Films, the nonprofit documentary production company that was started by three U. of C. graduates in 1966.
Asked why he included reenactments of scene from Joan and Ted Hall’s early life together, which were called by one critic, “interruptions, not illuminations,” James said in response:
“I wanted people to see that these older folks — (Joan), a 91-year-old woman that you're seeing speaking with such passion and vigor and (Ted), a man who's dying from Parkinson's and cancer in his 70s — that they were once these really young, passionate, want to change the world kind of people.”
The film is showing at the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St., through August 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.