It could have been alumni week for Mayor Harold Washington's campaign and administrative staff. On Sunday, August 21, dozens of his former supporters and employees gathered in Augustana Lutheran Church on 55th Street for the Hyde Park Historical Society's Oral History Project, a belated celebration of what would have been Washington’s 100th birthday.
Harold Washington served as Chicago’s first Black mayor from 1983 to 1987, when he died suddenly of a heart attack early in his second term.
More than 40 people attended the event, which included a slide show presented by Angela Smith of the Harold Washington Legacy Committee. Of these, 14 spoke, including political operatives, receptionists, office supervisors, politicians —notably Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) and State Representative Mary Flowers (D-31st)— press aides, neighbors and even a young man who was only 2-years-old when Mayor Washington was elected.
The stories were varied, but painted a picture of a smart, loving, humorous, non-stop dynamo of a man who brought efficiency to government and opened the doors of City Hall to all of Chicago.
"I was one of the youngest people in his administration," said Sabryna-Joi King-Bell who was a public information officer in Washington's administration. "And fool that I was, I presented myself as an abolitionist, freedom fighter, conduit of justice, seeker of truth, force to be reckoned with, you know, die standing on my feet not on my knees type of plan."
"The citizenry has no idea about the mortal threats, shark-infested waters, race-baiting, fear-mongering and full-out blood royale battles that Harold navigated every nanosecond of his administration," continued King-Bell.
"Harold brought confidence, dignity, pride and, yes, proper English to Chi-town."
"For the first time in history, the City of Chicago's workforce started looking like Chicago's populace, and people like myself, for the first time ever, worked in city hall, had good 'city jobs,' under those good 'city hall' wages," concluded King-Bell.
"I worked with Benjamin Reyes, who was Puerto Rican, we were in charge of infrastructure," said Juanita Burris, who was an executive assistant to Reyes, one of Washington's chief aides.
"One of our major problems was what to do with our garbage. Remember that? That big, big mountain on the hill that just grew and grew and grew… So, I became the garbage lady. I was supposed to figure out what to do with our garbage for the next 25 years."
"Waste Management (a company that worked with the City) decided to send me to Vienna," continued Burris. "And I never got to hear the Vienna Philharmonic or Vienna whatever. I just went from one garbage facility to the next."
In Vienna, Burris learned that, unlike Chicago facilities at the time, they separated garbage, compostable materials and recyclables. So Burris took these trade secrets home.
Before being elected mayor, Washington served in the military, as Illinois state representative and senator and as U.S. Congressman. He is known for making Chicago a “sanctuary city” by prohibiting city employees from enforcing federal immigration laws.
As mayor, he also had to contend with hostility from the “Vrdolyak 29,” a group of mostly-white aldermen on City Council, with relations between the two sides becoming so strained that the Wall Street Journal nicknamed Chicago “Beirut on the Lake.”
"(Washington) organized government to be efficient," added Burris, noting that the jobs program wasn’t just “going to be patronage, and you just get a job and you just sit there."
"He was going to produce service and quality of life," she concluded.
At the end of the program, the Hyde Park Historical Society presented a $500 check to Marsha Howard and Angela Smith of the Harold Washington Legacy Committee to support its effort to preserve the "institutional memory of Harold Washington and perpetuate his legacy."
To learn more about the Hyde Park Historical Society's Oral History Project and to find out how to listen to more of these oral histories, contact Lala Rodgers or Kathy Huff at info@hydeparkhistory.org.
